TisaKorean Is Back With His Unique Style On “Rando”

There are plenty of unique personalities all over the hip-hop community. One in particular that you might not have heard of is TisaKorean. The rapper is from Houston, Texas, and is 28 years old. His legal name is Domonic Patten, and he was on born September 15, 1994. On top of his rapping and producing, he also dances as well. He has gained traction off songs like “PASTA,” and “WERKKK.” He inspired dance challenges and remixes from artists like Lil Uzi Vert.

Furthermore, he was featured on Chance the Rapper’s “GRoCERIES” which has greatly helped Tisa’s popularity. So much so, that he nabbed a big feature on Don Toliver’s fourth album from 2023, Love Sick. You can find him on the fifth track, “Go Down.” It has racked up over 12 million streams and is the most popular song on his Spotify account. That song is a total 180 from what his new single “Rando” is sonically and theme-wise.

Listen To “Rando” From TisaKorean

“Rando” is sort of random in the fact that there is really no direction for the song. Unless you look at it as a party song strictly, then it does its job. The beat might be strange to most, but it is right in TisaKorean’s wheelhouse. It is very intoxicating and the melody will work its way into your head quickly. Korean’s vocal work is always different and it makes the song a fun listen.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track, “Rando,” from TisaKorean? Does he have the most unique voice in hip-hop? Which track did you first discover from TisaKorean? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. So, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Dumb b**** sound tardy or d*** ride me like Harley Geeked up with lil shawty Time to hit the damn party

