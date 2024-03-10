TisaKorean Goes Absolutely Wild On New Single "UCCI": Stream

TisaKorean is hopping back into the rap game in 2024 with his first release of the year, the wild new single "UCCI" and its accompanying music video. The "Rando" entertainer -– known for his rapping, his singing, and his dancing -– came through with an above all vibrant song that feels like ear candy in an almost annoying way, like a lot of great and fun rap songs tend to me. This is thanks to a high-pitched, nasal, and fast-flowing vocal performance that pairs up perfectly with the synth-heavy and rapid trap beat. The chorus melody will definitely get stuck in your head for an unspecified amount of time, and it's a little over two minutes that wastes no time in kicking things off with a bang and keeping the energy on high for the whole duration.

Furthermore, this is exactly the kind of style that made fans fall in love with the Houston rapper in the first place. For example, earlier cuts like "GRoCERIES" or "Spongy" showed off his personality in a big way, and made his impactful entrance in the game all the more colorful. But TisaKorean's stayed pretty prolific since then, and with cuts like "UCCI" as our example, it's clear that he's having as much fun as ever with his current material. As far as the music video below, it's pretty much your standard rap video fare with a little more effects and aesthetic variations, plus different camera qualities and perspectives. But the real highlight here is just how effectively he was able to make this simple and almost annoyingly overblown song into something engaging.

TisaKorean's "UCCI": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see the 29-year-old collaborate with other artists for more long-form efforts to push his craft a bit forward. After all, Hope v2 with Sunny Galactic was a nice treat of an EP, and it's always great to see how artists can pull each other into their worlds. Here's hoping there's some more evolution on the way for TisaKorean that's as fun as "UCCI." If you haven't heard this new track yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out the music video above. Also, check some notable lines from the cut below and hit the comments section down there with your thoughts as well. As always, check back in with HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

Up in the club and I'm rolling off a bean,

I'm with your b***h but it don't mean a thing,

Silly H*e shirt with the Rock on the jeans,

Two-step back, then you rock with the lean

