TisaKorean Lives Up To The Title Of New Album "In Silly We Trust"

Another winner from the rapper.

TisaKorean doesn't take himself too seriously. The biggest advantage he has is the willingness to attempt vocal inflections and say things that his peers wouldn't. It's the reason his songs go viral, and the reason that the title of his new album, In Silly We Trust, is so fitting. The eccentric rapper dishes out 12 songs in only 21 minutes, knowing good and well that his schtick would wear thin over a typically bloated rap tape. The sparseness of In Silly We Trust not only makes it easier to listen to, but it makes the material that is here all the more potent.

TisaKorean is not one for dense wordplay. He does, have a Playboi Carti-esque gift for vocal melody that makes everything he says sound catchy. It's anybody's guess what the rapper is saying on "IEgs In tHe aIr," but the beat is infectious and the hook is ridiculously smooth. It's one of the more subdued songs on the album, but its solid execution still allows it to stand out. "SiLlY SuRf," conversely, is an absurd piece of snap rap that sounds like it was unearthed from a 2006 D4L session. TisaKorean is able to churn out borderline parody songs, and then turn out a genuinely smooth R&B cut alongside Don Toliver on "lOvE LeTtEr." The man's got range.

Tisakorean Continues To Make Infectious Music