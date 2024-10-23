TisaKorean Lives Up To The Title Of New Album "In Silly We Trust"

BYElias Andrews16 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ab67616d0000b273248b26a29168543756969b93ab67616d0000b273248b26a29168543756969b93
Another winner from the rapper.

TisaKorean doesn't take himself too seriously. The biggest advantage he has is the willingness to attempt vocal inflections and say things that his peers wouldn't. It's the reason his songs go viral, and the reason that the title of his new album, In Silly We Trust, is so fitting. The eccentric rapper dishes out 12 songs in only 21 minutes, knowing good and well that his schtick would wear thin over a typically bloated rap tape. The sparseness of In Silly We Trust not only makes it easier to listen to, but it makes the material that is here all the more potent.

TisaKorean is not one for dense wordplay. He does, have a Playboi Carti-esque gift for vocal melody that makes everything he says sound catchy. It's anybody's guess what the rapper is saying on "IEgs In tHe aIr," but the beat is infectious and the hook is ridiculously smooth. It's one of the more subdued songs on the album, but its solid execution still allows it to stand out. "SiLlY SuRf," conversely, is an absurd piece of snap rap that sounds like it was unearthed from a 2006 D4L session. TisaKorean is able to churn out borderline parody songs, and then turn out a genuinely smooth R&B cut alongside Don Toliver on "lOvE LeTtEr." The man's got range.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: TisaKorean Ups The Weirdness On "Strut Nation"

Tisakorean Continues To Make Infectious Music

  1. gaGGin
  2. TiGGeR
  3. STrUT nAtIoN
  4. bEat uP dAt bOy
  5. MiKeToMlIn (featuring TiaCorine)
  6. IEgs In tHe aIr
  7. gLaSs oF WaTeR
  8. SiLlY SuRf
  9. lOvE LeTtEr (featuring Don Toliver)
  10. AIL FaXs
  11. RoTaTe
  12. Money Happiness

Read More: Tisakorean Reaffirms No One Does It Like Him On "bEat uP dAt bOy"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...