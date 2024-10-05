TisaKorean Ups The Weirdness On "Strut Nation"

Korean is and always will be in his own lane.

TisaKorean continues to prove time after time that he's a one-of-one MC. Lots of rappers have animated and expressive flows. But the things that the Texas native pulls off is truly something that we guarantee has never touched your ears. Because of this, his song structures can come across as non-existent. He takes his voice to so many different places, it makes it hard to keep track if his on the chorus or a verse. Depending on who you ask, that could be a good or a bad thing. For us, we are sort of in the middle. That is especially true on this latest effort from TisaKorean, "sTrUt nAtIoN". Based on how he's delivering his lyrics, as well as the production, this feels like a direct follow-up to his last single, "bEat uP dAt bOy".

There, TisaKorean sort of sounded like how the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street would if he were to become a rapper. However, we do appreciate the chaotic and aggressive production. It definitely embodies the title of the single, with the pulsing and dirty drums giving off the impression that someone is in fact getting beat down. On "sTrUt nAtIoN", TisaKorean sounds like a mixture of that same puppet, with some hints of Kermit the Frog at various points throughout the two-minute track. As far as the production, it's a little less all over the place and has an alien-like quality to it. Given the cohesion between these cuts, even down to the covers (a dog and a cat), there's a good chance we are in the middle of a new project rollout. Check out "sTrUt nAtIoN" with the link below.

