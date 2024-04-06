TisaKorean Is In His Own Lane With "MUMU 8818"

TisaKorean is one of the wildest rappers out in the wild west. The Texas native is doing essentially the opposite of what artists do in the Southwest. Instead of woozy, slow-mo sounds that have moodier tones, Tisa opts for colorful and high-energy cuts. He has done that throughout his six-year career and is doing more of the same on his latest album. Over the weekend TisaKorean came through with MUMU 8818, marking his first record in just over a year. It is a tight, 10-track record with no features.

It is just Tisa being creative and we are all ears for it. Honestly, it makes sense as to why he is riding solo for the second consecutive album. There just are not many rappers out there who mesh well with him. That in and of itself is a great quality to possess as a creator and it makes MUMU 8818 that much more enjoyable.

Listen To MUMU 8818 By TisaKorean

Up until the release of TisaKorean's seventh project, he only gave fans one sneak peek of it with "UCCI" back during the first week and a half of March. Some our favorites so far include "SLUTTALK," "8818," and "UCCI." All three that trademark uniqueness that draws us into Tisa's music. Whether that be the sticky flows and delivers or the production, there is always something to enjoy from each of these cuts. Be sure to check out MUMU 8818 with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, MUMU 8818, by TisaKorean? Which songs are you gravitating toward right now? What is the best song on here? Is this his best body of work in his entire discography? Who would have fit on this record if there were features? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding TisaKorean. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

MUMU 8818 Tracklist:

LET ME HEAR YOU SCREAM UCCI SLUTTALK SILLY NIGHT LIMELIGHT JOCKIN ME 8818 EXXACTLY WRESTLER LIGHTYEARS

