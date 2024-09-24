Tisakorean Reaffirms No One Does It Like Him On "bEat uP dAt bOy"

Another banger from Tisakorean.

Tisakorean is a Texas artist who is known for his unique style that is consistently evolving and making fans excited. Overall, some may remember the artist from his videos on Twitter that always seemed to go viral. However, with his music, the artist was able to evolve and carve out a lane for himself that has turned him into a critical darling. Go look up your favorite rap critic on social media, and you will probably notice a Tisakorean album in their year-end wrap-up. It just goes to show that he has the respect of those who really study the craft of music.

Over the weekend, the artist dropped off a new song called "bEat uP dAt bOy." As you could expect, this song has that bombastic flare that Tisakorean has always been known for. From those wild flows to his voice that takes you by surprise, this is a track that showcases what the artist is best known for. That said, his style is unique enough to the point where it is not for everyone. If it takes you some time to understand the flows, then that makes sense. However, once it starts to click, you will be looking to listen to more.

Let us know what you think of this new song from Tisakorean, in the comments section down below. Are you a fan of his style or is this something that is harder to digest? Would you want to hear more from him before the end of the year? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the hockey world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Tisakorean Continues To Do His Own Sound

