TisaKorean Drops New, Short, Single "Money Happiness"

Texas rapper TisaKorean is back with another single. Since breaking out in 2018, he has been a prolific artist. Fans of his can expect at least one new album a year. Last year, he featured on Don Toliver's album Love Sick, contributing to the track "Go Down." This past April, he released MUMU 8818, a 10-track effort that was Tisa at his most Tisa. Instead of the slower, moodier sounds that much of Texas' rap scene operates in, Tisa goes for the opposite. He prefers high-energy songs, the result of his time in college as a frequent partygoer and DJ. It makes him stand out among his peers, and he has built a dedicated fanbase since first going viral several years ago.

"Money Happiness" is another traditionally upbeat track for TisaKorean. If you've heard his music, you know what to expect from him. He does not deviate much from what brought him to the dance, much to his own success. It's a track designed both for parties and TikTok, clocking in at just 96 seconds. It would not be his first song to break through on TikTok, as he has a collection of tracks that have done so already. The hook is catchy, and the verse is quick. He talks about money, women, his car (which he confirms is not an Acura), and how it all makes him feel better. For some, money can't buy happiness. For TisaKorean, it only improves his mood. Stream "Money Happiness" below.

