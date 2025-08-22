Tisakorean has always been a unique and colorful artist. For the most hardly any of his Texas hip-hop background bleeds into his own music. It honestly feels like he's from another world entirely. Part of his experimental ways stem from his dancing background.
If you remember in 2018, he took social media by storm with the "#thewoah" dance trend with his song "Dip." That turned out to be his breakout moment. In 2019, he dropped his debut album, A Guide To Being a Partying Freshman, and was also on a successful standalone single with Chance the Rapper afterwards.
Since then, Tisakorean hasn't been able to capture that same lighting in a bottle. However, he can at least say he had a big moment. Not many others can. But still, he's put out some highly engaging and funky material that no one else is doing.
But he very well could be on his way to creating another dance craze with "BodyRock." It's his third solo single and a potential album teaser. He's been teasing "A1 Junky" on his social media a lot as of late. Whether that becomes a project or not remains to be seen.
Instead, we are going to enjoy this wildly goofy, wonky, and high-energy single with Lil Yachty. The glitchy electronic beat is not meant for the prototypical rapper. That's why it works so well because Tisa is anything but.
Lyrically it's not strong, but it doesn't have to be. This song is pure fun and a great display of chemistry and weirdness.
Tisakorean & Lil Yachty "BodyRock"
Quotable Lyrics:
Body get the jitters
Ouuu (ch- chyeah)
Then I start to wonder
Ponder, if the b*tch slutty in the summer
Summer, treat that kitty cat like a Honda
Honda, a fairy tale just like Wanda