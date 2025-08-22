Tisakorean & Lil Yachty Have A Viral Moment In Waiting With "BodyRock"

BY Zachary Horvath 121 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
tisakorean tisakorean
Tisakorean is known for his viral hit "Dip" and creating a huge trend on social media as a result. He may have another one with "BodyRock."

Tisakorean has always been a unique and colorful artist. For the most hardly any of his Texas hip-hop background bleeds into his own music. It honestly feels like he's from another world entirely. Part of his experimental ways stem from his dancing background.

If you remember in 2018, he took social media by storm with the "#thewoah" dance trend with his song "Dip." That turned out to be his breakout moment. In 2019, he dropped his debut album, A Guide To Being a Partying Freshman, and was also on a successful standalone single with Chance the Rapper afterwards.

Since then, Tisakorean hasn't been able to capture that same lighting in a bottle. However, he can at least say he had a big moment. Not many others can. But still, he's put out some highly engaging and funky material that no one else is doing.

But he very well could be on his way to creating another dance craze with "BodyRock." It's his third solo single and a potential album teaser. He's been teasing "A1 Junky" on his social media a lot as of late. Whether that becomes a project or not remains to be seen.

Instead, we are going to enjoy this wildly goofy, wonky, and high-energy single with Lil Yachty. The glitchy electronic beat is not meant for the prototypical rapper. That's why it works so well because Tisa is anything but.

Lyrically it's not strong, but it doesn't have to be. This song is pure fun and a great display of chemistry and weirdness.

Read More: Ranking The Top 10 Foot Locker Release Day Moments

Tisakorean & Lil Yachty "BodyRock"

Quotable Lyrics:

Body get the jitters
Ouuu (ch- chyeah)
Then I start to wonder
Ponder, if the b*tch slutty in the summer
Summer, treat that kitty cat like a Honda
Honda, a fairy tale just like Wanda

Read More: Metro Boomin’s A Futuristic Summa: Authentic Trap Nostalgia

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.9K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 740
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.1K
Comments 0