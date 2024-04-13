Trey Songz Settles $25M Lawsuit Over Alleged 2016 Sexual Assault

In February of last year, Trey Songz was hit with a lawsuit from an anonymous woman accusing him of sexual assault. The woman, going by Jane Joe, claimed that she attended a house party with the performer back in 2016 after meeting him at a nightclub in Los Angeles. The evening took a turn for the worse when Trey Songz invited her upstairs, where the alleged sexual assault took place. Atlantic Records, Trey Songz's manager Kevin Lilies, and 300 Entertainment were also named as defendants in her suit.

Reportedly, they've now settled, though the amount has not been disclosed. Initially, the alleged victim was seeking $25 million for the mental and emotional distress of the incident. They were scheduled to appear in court for a hearing in September, which has been vacated due to the settlement. “The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement. A request for dismissal will be filed no later than June 10, 2024," the legal docs reportedly state.

Trey Songz & Jane Doe Settle For Undisclosed Amount

Trey Songz attends inBetweeners & D&G, powered by UNXD. DGFamily NFT.NYC Party at TAO Uptown on June 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images For INBETWEENERS x DOLCE & GABBANA)

It remains unclear whether or not Trey Songz admitted guilt as a condition of the settlement, but last year, he denied the accusations on social media. "Lies will never be the truth," he wrote in an Instagram Story. "No matter who chooses to believe such." Sadly, this isn't the first woman to have accused Trey Songz of assault, however. Just last month, Winter Blanco came forward on an episode of Behind The Likes to accuse him of assaulting her in 2018. She revealed that she chose to stay silent for the sake of her career.

"I’m tired of letting abusers get away with so much sh*t," she explained at the time. “I was not going to ever talk about it because I was still trying to do music." What do you think of Trey Songz settling his $25M lawsuit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

