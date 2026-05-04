Stefon Diggs' Former Chef Alleges The Two Had A Sexual Relationship

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Mila Adams, a former personal chef for Stefon Diggs, took to the stand today for Day 1 of the assault trial against the NFL star.

Stefon Diggs is currently on trial for allegedly assaulting his personal chef, Mila Adams. According to reports, Diggs is facing assault and felony strangulation charges. These allegations were brought forward by Adams back in December. At the time, she accused Diggs of assaulting her in the midst of a pay dispute.

Back in February, Diggs pleaded not guilty to the charges. Today, Diggs was back in court in Massachusetts, where he is currently on trial, facing his accuser. Jury selection took place this morning, and this afternoon, Adams herself is on the stand.

In fact, a video from the trial has just gone viral on social media. This clip comes courtesy of the Law & Crime Network. As you will hear below, Adams alleged that she was in a sexual relationship with Diggs. Adams claims the two had become friends, and then later began a sexual relationship. This subsequently led to Diggs hiring her as his personal chef.

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

Stefon Diggs Trial Day 1

Adams says her work with Diggs officially began in February of 2025. However, it eventually took a turn for the worse, and she left. Now, Adams is accusing Diggs of assault, and the charges are quite serious.

The initial charges came amidst Diggs' playoff run with the New England Patriots. If you remember, Diggs made it to the Super Bowl, although his team eventually lost to the Seattle Seahawks. It was around this time that Cardi B officially broke up with Diggs.

Back in March, the New England Patriots announced that they would no longer be employing Diggs. He was let go, and millions of dollars' worth of cap space was opened up as a result. At this time, Diggs remains a free agent, with numerous teams waiting to see how this trial plays out.

So far, Diggs has yet to take the stand. The trial is expected to last only two to three days.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Stefon Diggs Assault Accuser Statement After Not Guilty Plea Sports Stefon Diggs' Assault Accuser Issues Statement After His Not Guilty Plea
Stefon Diggs Pleads Not Guilty Assault Charges Personal Chef Sports Stefon Diggs Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges Involving Personal Chef
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0