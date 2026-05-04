Stefon Diggs' Former Chef Alleges The Two Had A Sexual Relationship

Stefon Diggs is currently on trial for allegedly assaulting his personal chef, Mila Adams. According to reports, Diggs is facing assault and felony strangulation charges. These allegations were brought forward by Adams back in December. At the time, she accused Diggs of assaulting her in the midst of a pay dispute.

Back in February, Diggs pleaded not guilty to the charges. Today, Diggs was back in court in Massachusetts, where he is currently on trial, facing his accuser. Jury selection took place this morning, and this afternoon, Adams herself is on the stand.

In fact, a video from the trial has just gone viral on social media. This clip comes courtesy of the Law & Crime Network. As you will hear below, Adams alleged that she was in a sexual relationship with Diggs. Adams claims the two had become friends, and then later began a sexual relationship. This subsequently led to Diggs hiring her as his personal chef.

Stefon Diggs Trial Day 1

Adams says her work with Diggs officially began in February of 2025. However, it eventually took a turn for the worse, and she left. Now, Adams is accusing Diggs of assault, and the charges are quite serious.

The initial charges came amidst Diggs' playoff run with the New England Patriots. If you remember, Diggs made it to the Super Bowl, although his team eventually lost to the Seattle Seahawks. It was around this time that Cardi B officially broke up with Diggs.

Back in March, the New England Patriots announced that they would no longer be employing Diggs. He was let go, and millions of dollars' worth of cap space was opened up as a result. At this time, Diggs remains a free agent, with numerous teams waiting to see how this trial plays out.