Lil Baby Pledges His Allegiance To Drake And Gets Clowned In The Process

Lil Baby has had an interesting start to 2026. He is coming off the momentum from The Leaks, which some fans felt was a return to form. In the same breath, some still feel as though the artist has hit a period of stagnation in which his music has failed to evolve with the times.

However, you may feel about his music, it remains clear that Baby is one of the biggest artists in rap right now. A Lil Baby feature still goes a long way for up-and-coming artists. Furthermore, his past work is proof that he can still drop a fire verse if he really hunkers down and puts his mind to it.

With Drake's ICEMAN on the way, there has been speculation about who would be featured on the album. After all, Drizzy lost a lot of friends during the beef with Kendrick Lamar. Former friends who likely won't make it onto his new album.

Lil Baby, on the other hand, has stayed loyal throughout the process. In fact, over the weekend, the artist took to Instagram with a photo of himself standing in front of a door adorned with Drake's face. Baby captioned the image: "I Already Picked My Side."

Lil Baby Takes Drake's Side

This declaration immediately went viral on social media, and for good reason. After all, the idea of Lil Baby owning a door covered with Drake's face is pretty funny. Fans agreed with this assessment and subsequently began to clown the artist for his audaciousness.

Additionally, there was a sense that Baby might be positioning himself for some sort of collaboration or feature on ICEMAN. Drake is wrapping up the album, and there is always room for some last-minute features.

Social Media Weighs In

Below, you can find some of the funniest reactions to the post. There are quite a few Drake fans who are warning the Canadian mega star to keep Baby off the album. Clearly, they want something other than the usual cast of features.