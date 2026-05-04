Lil Baby Pledges His Allegiance To Drake And Gets Clowned In The Process

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat
Dec 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Lil Baby walks court-side during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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Drake is going to be dropping "ICEMAN" next week, and Lil Baby is out here pledging his allegiance to his frequent collaborator.

Lil Baby has had an interesting start to 2026. He is coming off the momentum from The Leaks, which some fans felt was a return to form. In the same breath, some still feel as though the artist has hit a period of stagnation in which his music has failed to evolve with the times.

However, you may feel about his music, it remains clear that Baby is one of the biggest artists in rap right now. A Lil Baby feature still goes a long way for up-and-coming artists. Furthermore, his past work is proof that he can still drop a fire verse if he really hunkers down and puts his mind to it.

With Drake's ICEMAN on the way, there has been speculation about who would be featured on the album. After all, Drizzy lost a lot of friends during the beef with Kendrick Lamar. Former friends who likely won't make it onto his new album.

Lil Baby, on the other hand, has stayed loyal throughout the process. In fact, over the weekend, the artist took to Instagram with a photo of himself standing in front of a door adorned with Drake's face. Baby captioned the image: "I Already Picked My Side."

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

Lil Baby Takes Drake's Side

This declaration immediately went viral on social media, and for good reason. After all, the idea of Lil Baby owning a door covered with Drake's face is pretty funny. Fans agreed with this assessment and subsequently began to clown the artist for his audaciousness.

Additionally, there was a sense that Baby might be positioning himself for some sort of collaboration or feature on ICEMAN. Drake is wrapping up the album, and there is always room for some last-minute features.

Social Media Weighs In

Below, you can find some of the funniest reactions to the post. There are quite a few Drake fans who are warning the Canadian mega star to keep Baby off the album. Clearly, they want something other than the usual cast of features.

On May 15, we will have a better idea of whether or not Baby's declaration led to an appearance on ICEMAN.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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