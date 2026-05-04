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Lil Baby Drake
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Lil Baby Pledges His Allegiance To Drake And Gets Clowned In The Process
Drake is going to be dropping "ICEMAN" next week, and Lil Baby is out here pledging his allegiance to his frequent collaborator.
By
Alexander Cole
May 04, 2026