DJ Khaled Reveals Release Date For New Album "Aalam Of God"

A little over a year ago, DJ Khaled found an unexpected obstacle in his album rollout. Apparently, Drake hadn't actually cleared the two features for the project that Khaled teased. Now, though, the Palestinian-American artist is finally ready to share his new album Aalam Of God, and it's coming out pretty soon.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he revealed the release date for the LP: July 17. We're still a few months away from the drop, but considering its surprising context, fans are pretty curious as to what the tracklist will contain. We already got the first single for it: "One Of Them" featuring Lil Baby and Future.

Given the DJ's past full-lengths, fans expect a similarly star-studded, lengthy, and sonically varied tracklist on the way. Will Drizzy actually appear on it twice? We will have to wait to find out.

"Aalam" is a term derived from Arabic meaning "world" or "universe," which also points to the presumably expansive direction of the album. We will see whether or not it ends up being one of DJ Khaled's best releases or a lowlight in the discography.

"One Of Them"

"One Of Them" already got fans ready with fiery performances from Lil Baby and Future over a dramatic piano-led trap instrumental. It's not anything fans haven't heard before, but it seems like those who like the direction will be pleased with Aalam Of God.

Still, this album announcement came with jokes about the situation with the 6ix God. More recently, DJ Khaled spoke on staying neutral in Drake's beefs, as he's also close with Rick Ross and Future. "I'm the one out of the crew that always says 'Yo, we don't need that,'" he said. "We need to come together, we need love… At the same time, we don't wanna slow up the money. I love Drake, I love Ross, I love Future… Those are my brothers, you can't question my friendships."