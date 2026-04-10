DJ Khaled Reveals Release Date For New Album "Aalam Of God"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Khaled Release Date New Album Aalam Of God
[Subscription Customers Only] Jun 18, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; DJ Khaled is seen before a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Hannah Mckay-Reuters / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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DJ Khaled's new album "Aalam Of God" recently got its first single "One Of Them" with Lil Baby and Future ahead of the LP's release date.

A little over a year ago, DJ Khaled found an unexpected obstacle in his album rollout. Apparently, Drake hadn't actually cleared the two features for the project that Khaled teased. Now, though, the Palestinian-American artist is finally ready to share his new album Aalam Of God, and it's coming out pretty soon.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he revealed the release date for the LP: July 17. We're still a few months away from the drop, but considering its surprising context, fans are pretty curious as to what the tracklist will contain. We already got the first single for it: "One Of Them" featuring Lil Baby and Future.

Given the DJ's past full-lengths, fans expect a similarly star-studded, lengthy, and sonically varied tracklist on the way. Will Drizzy actually appear on it twice? We will have to wait to find out.

"Aalam" is a term derived from Arabic meaning "world" or "universe," which also points to the presumably expansive direction of the album. We will see whether or not it ends up being one of DJ Khaled's best releases or a lowlight in the discography.

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"One Of Them"

"One Of Them" already got fans ready with fiery performances from Lil Baby and Future over a dramatic piano-led trap instrumental. It's not anything fans haven't heard before, but it seems like those who like the direction will be pleased with Aalam Of God.

Still, this album announcement came with jokes about the situation with the 6ix God. More recently, DJ Khaled spoke on staying neutral in Drake's beefs, as he's also close with Rick Ross and Future. "I'm the one out of the crew that always says 'Yo, we don't need that,'" he said. "We need to come together, we need love… At the same time, we don't wanna slow up the money. I love Drake, I love Ross, I love Future… Those are my brothers, you can't question my friendships."

But DJ Khaled does have tension to handle, as he recently received a staunch call-out from T-Pain for an alleged lack of loyalty. We'll see if Aalam Of God includes a reunion...

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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