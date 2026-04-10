One Of Them – Song by DJ Khaled ft. Future & Lil Baby

BY Tallie Spencer
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The record is the first single ahead of Khaled's upcoming album 'Aalam of God.'

DJ Khaled links with Future and Lil Baby on his newest track “One Of Them.” The single leans into status, success, and separation from the rest. Khaled keeps his formula simple here. He pairs two reliable hitmakers who already have chemistry. Future brings his usual effortless delivery, while Lil Baby adds a sharper, more focused edge. The record serves as the lead single from Khaled’s forthcoming album Aalam of God. It’s not reinventing anything, but it doesn’t need to. It’s built to land. Prior to this upcoming album, Khaled’s last full-length project was 2022’s God Did.

Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Aalam of God

Quotable Lyrics

Head boppin', everybody, this is one of them (Yeah)
Two-tone Maybach, this a one-of one factory (Yeah, yeah)
Set the standards, motivatе 'em, Baby comin' trim (Hurr)
I done told you pussy-niggas, this the rеalest as it gets (Git, git)

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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