One Of Them – Song by DJ Khaled ft. Future & Lil Baby

DJ Khaled links with Future and Lil Baby on his newest track “One Of Them.” The single leans into status, success, and separation from the rest. Khaled keeps his formula simple here. He pairs two reliable hitmakers who already have chemistry. Future brings his usual effortless delivery, while Lil Baby adds a sharper, more focused edge. The record serves as the lead single from Khaled’s forthcoming album Aalam of God. It’s not reinventing anything, but it doesn’t need to. It’s built to land. Prior to this upcoming album, Khaled’s last full-length project was 2022’s God Did.