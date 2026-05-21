Drake Might Become First Artist To Top Billboard Chart With Three Albums

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake First Artist Top Billboard Chart Three Albums
Nov 29, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (center) and his son Adonis take in a game between the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake's new albums "ICEMAN," "MAID OF HONOUR," and "HABIBTI" are also expected to perform well on Billboard's Hot 100 songs chart.

Drake is still generating a lot of heated debate about his three new albums, but the negative responses aren't slowing down critics from going back to them time and time again. They are dominating commercial metrics right now across streaming platforms and chart placements. According to HITS Daily Double, they might lead to him achieving a historic feat.

The publication provided updated first week sales projections for Drake and his new LPs. Per the outlet, ICEMAN will most likely go number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 475K album-equivalent units, whereas HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR will land at number two or three respectively with about 120K units each. This would make him the first artist ever to top the Billboard chart with three new project debuts.

Also, Drake is looking to dominate Billboard's Hot 100 chart, which tracks song performance. He could have as many as 14 tracks in the top 15. Some of the biggest contenders in this race are "Ran To Atlanta" with Future and Molly Santana, "Janice STFU," "Make Them Cry," and "Whisper My Name." All those cuts are from ICEMAN, but there's always a chance HABIBTI or MAID OF HONOUR records get more momentum.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

Drake's Triple Album Chart Debut

We'll see very soon whether or not the 6ix God achieves this triple album chart debut. They could all have a lot of staying power, too. After all, classic full-lengths like Take Care haven't left the charts since they landed. With so much conversation around this trilogy and so much music to digest, revisit, and scrutinize, it will have a lot of fuel to keep skyrocketing.

Elsewhere, Drake is showing love to fans' praise online, and mostly ignoring all the negativity his way. There's a lot more love to focus on, and a lot more momentum to build as this trilogy aims to stay as a dominant commercial force.

All three albums are expected to move 715K-plus album-equivalent units in their first week of availability, an incomprehensible number for many. We'll see what their staying power looks like concerning fan-favorite tracks, how the fit in the discography, and other questions.

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Drake ICEMAN Intro Make Them Cry No 1 Billboard Debut Music Drake's "ICEMAN" Intro "Make Them Cry" Aiming For No. 1 Billboard Debut
Drake Future Molly Santana Number One ICEMAN Collab Music Drake, Future & Molly Santana Might Go Number One With "ICEMAN" Collab
drake Music Drake’s Bound To Break Yet Another Billboard Record With Three Album Releases
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Music Drake’s “ICEMAN” Projected To Dominate Billboard Hot 100 Next Week
Comments 0