Drake Might Become First Artist To Top Billboard Chart With Three Albums

Drake is still generating a lot of heated debate about his three new albums, but the negative responses aren't slowing down critics from going back to them time and time again. They are dominating commercial metrics right now across streaming platforms and chart placements. According to HITS Daily Double, they might lead to him achieving a historic feat.

The publication provided updated first week sales projections for Drake and his new LPs. Per the outlet, ICEMAN will most likely go number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 475K album-equivalent units, whereas HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR will land at number two or three respectively with about 120K units each. This would make him the first artist ever to top the Billboard chart with three new project debuts.

Also, Drake is looking to dominate Billboard's Hot 100 chart, which tracks song performance. He could have as many as 14 tracks in the top 15. Some of the biggest contenders in this race are "Ran To Atlanta" with Future and Molly Santana, "Janice STFU," "Make Them Cry," and "Whisper My Name." All those cuts are from ICEMAN, but there's always a chance HABIBTI or MAID OF HONOUR records get more momentum.

Drake's Triple Album Chart Debut

We'll see very soon whether or not the 6ix God achieves this triple album chart debut. They could all have a lot of staying power, too. After all, classic full-lengths like Take Care haven't left the charts since they landed. With so much conversation around this trilogy and so much music to digest, revisit, and scrutinize, it will have a lot of fuel to keep skyrocketing.

Elsewhere, Drake is showing love to fans' praise online, and mostly ignoring all the negativity his way. There's a lot more love to focus on, and a lot more momentum to build as this trilogy aims to stay as a dominant commercial force.