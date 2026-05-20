T-Pain Takes His Extremely Rare Koenigsegg Regera Out On Atlanta Highway

T-Pain was spotted driving a Koenigsegg Regera on a highway in Atlanta recently. Someone caught the moment from their car and shared the photos online. The car is finished in black carbon fiber with gold accent striping along the body.

The Koenigsegg Regera is one of the rarer cars on the road anywhere in the world. Only 80 were ever made, and they start at over $2 million. Seeing one on a regular Atlanta highway is unusual enough that photos from passing drivers tend to spread quickly.

T-Pain has been open about his passion for cars for a long time. He is known for owning an interesting collection, and the Regera fits that pattern. It is not the kind of car most people buy to drive casually, which makes the highway sighting a bit more surprising than a typical celebrity car post.

The photos show T-Pain in the open-top configuration with someone alongside him. The black and gold color combination on the car is a clean look and matches the kind of spec that tends to show up when someone is ordering a car at this price point with some personal input.

Overall the photos speak for themselves. Not many people will ever see a Koenigsegg Regera in traffic, further let alone have time to take a photo of one.

T-Pain's Koenigsegg Regera

The Koenigsegg Regera is a Swedish hypercar that combines a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with three electric motors. Also the total output sits at over 1,500 horsepower.

Koenigsegg built only 80 units of the Regera, making it one of the rarest production cars in existence. The body is constructed primarily from carbon fiber, which keeps the weight down despite the complexity of the hybrid drivetrain.