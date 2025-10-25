Club Husband - Song by T-Pain

T-Pain has always put a smile on our faces with his music. For two decades now, he has been coming out with some fun R&B that doesn't take itself too seriously. At the end of the day, T-Pain is an entertainer in the truest sense of the word. His new song "Club Husband" is a great example of this. In fact, the music video is what truly sells the song for us. Throughout the video, T-Pain can be seen wearing a golf outfit, while having a blast at the club. He isn't scared to act goofy, and you can tell everyone on the set of the video had a good time making this. It's a cool track, and one that deserves your attention.
Release Date: October 20, 2025
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Club Husband
Tonight, we gon' get lit (Yeah), me and you goin' in
So tell that piece of shit of an excuse you call a boyfriend
That he ain't gotta worry 'bout you comin' back home
'Cause you done found what you been lookin' for all along