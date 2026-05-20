Rihanna's Puma Deal Is Done And She's Already Been Spotted Wearing Nike

Rihanna's partnership with Puma has reportedly come to an end. The two sides did not renew their three-year contract, and recent photos of Rihanna suggest the split is real. She has been spotted wearing Nike footwear on multiple occasions, which has people talking about what comes next.

Most recently she was seen wearing the Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe. That's not a casual choice. The Jacquemus Nike collab is one of the more fashion-forward Nike releases in recent memory, and it fits Rihanna's aesthetic well. Wearing it publicly while her Puma deal is reportedly dead sends a pretty clear signal.

The obvious question is whether Nike is next. Rihanna has the profile, the business track record with Fenty, and the cultural reach to make a Nike partnership work on a serious level. A dedicated sub-brand or signature line under Nike would make sense given where she sits right now as both an artist and entrepreneur.

The wrinkle in all of this is A$AP Rocky. He and Rihanna are together, and Rocky is actively collaborating with Puma on the Mostro line. Whether that complicates a potential Nike conversation on Rihanna's end is hard to know from the outside. But it does make the situation more interesting.

Nothing is confirmed yet. For now, Rihanna is wearing Nike, her Puma deal is done, and the speculation is wide open.

Rihanna Wears Nike Moon Shoe

The Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe is a collaboration between Nike and French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. The shoe is a low-profile runner with a clean, minimal aesthetic that leans more fashion than performance.

Also it features a simple leather and mesh upper in neutral tones, a slim midsole, and understated branding throughout. The overall look is quiet and refined, which makes it a go-to for people who want a Nike product without it reading too overtly athletic.