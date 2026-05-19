Jordan Brand Dropping A "Berlin" Inspired Air Jordan 4 Next Year

The "Berlin" Air Jordan 4 is expected to release in Spring 2027. zSneakerHeadz broke the news, and the mockup images give a solid early look at the colorway.

The shoe takes inspiration from Berlin's iconic bear, which appears on the city's coat of arms. Jordan Brand has been releasing city-inspired colorways across different silhouettes for a while now. The Berlin AJ4 fits into that trend naturally.

The colorway is all black with a gum outsole. The upper mixes different black textures across the panels, including what looks like a hairy suede or pony hair material on the lower sections. Tonal Nike Air branding appears on the heel in a debossed format. The collar lining picks up a dark brown shade that complements the gum sole below.

The circular graphic detail on the side panel is one of the more interesting design touches. It gives the shoe a subtle visual element without disrupting the clean all-black palette. The overall look is premium and understated.

Spring 2027 is still a ways out, so details could change before the official release. No retail price or exact drop date has been confirmed. The mockup is speculative at this stage, but the direction looks promising.

Black and gum is always a reliable combination on the AJ4. If the materials shown here carry over to the final product, this one should do well.

Air Jordan 4 "Berlin"

Berlin is the capital of Germany and one of Europe's most culturally significant cities. The bear has been a symbol of the city for centuries.

It appears on Berlin's coat of arms and is deeply embedded in the city's identity. Jordan Brand drawing on that imagery for a colorway makes sense given the brand's global reach.

The Air Jordan 4 is a natural canvas for a city-inspired project. The black and gum combination keeps the shoe versatile and wearable. The hairy suede material adds texture without adding color.

Nike Air branding on the heel is a detail that collectors have responded well to on recent AJ4 releases.