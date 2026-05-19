Rare 2015 Air Jordan 20 Pack Made For Drake Just Surfaced For Sale

A rare Air Jordan 20 pack made specifically for Drake has surfaced, and the backstory makes it even more interesting. According to English Sole, the retailer who currently has the pack, these shoes were made for Drake personally back in 2015. Not for OVO, not as a brand collaboration, but directly for Drake himself.

English Sole describes the pack as rumored 1 of 8, which puts it in extremely rare territory. They also confirmed the pack is currently available for purchase and invited anyone interested to reach out directly.

The timing of the pack surfacing is notable. Drake just dropped ICEMAN and has been all over the sneaker and cultural conversation this past week. A 2015 personal Jordan 20 pack coming up for sale right now is the kind of coincidence that tends to generate extra attention.

All three colorways work around a navy suede and gold theme. The first is all-navy suede. The second goes mostly gold metallic on a white base.

The third combines white leather with a navy upper and matching gold graphic strap detailing across all three pairs. The laser-etched panel detailing on the strap is the standout detail and clearly received a significant amount of work.

The Air Jordan 20 doesn't get a lot of attention in 2026. A pack like this could change that conversation at least a little.

Read More: The 10 Most Iconic Air Jordan 1 Colorways Never Officially Released

Drake Air Jordan 20 Pack

The Air Jordan 20 originally released in 2005 and was designed by Tinker Hatfield and D'Wayne Edwards. The shoe features a distinctive midfoot strap with intricate laser-etched graphic detailing, a high ankle collar, and a unique overall silhouette that sits apart from most other Jordan models.

It was never as culturally dominant as earlier numbered Jordans, which makes a personal Drake edition from 2015 a fairly unexpected collector item. The materials on these three pairs go well beyond anything the original retail version offered.