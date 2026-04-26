The Air Jordan 11 Teams Up With CDG For First-Ever Retail Collaboration

Comme des Garcons Homme Plus has officially become the first brand to collaborate on the Air Jordan 11. The pack was first revealed during Paris Fashion Week in January 2026. This is a genuinely historic moment for one of sneaker culture's most protected silhouettes.

The Air Jordan 11 has never been released in a collaborative colorway with an outside partner until now. Jordan Brand had closely guarded the model for its entire 30-year history. Even Drake's rumored OVO x Jordan 11 never made it to shelves.

The pack arrives in two colorways: an all-white and an all-black. Both stays true to CDG's signature minimalist, monochromatic approach. The pairs maintain the Air Jordan 11's standout patent leather mudguard, rubber outsole, and thick rope shoelaces.

The CDG x Air Jordan 11 will also be the first Jordan 11 to feature a patent leather midsole, while a translucent outsole sits below. Those details alone make this worth paying attention to.

Branding is intentionally subtle throughout. Comme des Garcons Homme Plus is on the side of the collar, and the same text is placed next to a Jumpman on the tongue.

The pack is priced at $250 per pair and is expected to drop in the fall of 2026. Overall, expect limited quantities and high demand across both sneakerhead and fashion communities.

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Comme des Garcons x Air Jordan 11

The Air Jordan 11 is widely considered one of the greatest basketball shoes ever made. Michael Jordan himself has proclaimed it his favorite signature model. For 30 years, Jordan Brand refused to let any outside partner touch it making this CDG collab very unprecedented.

The all-white pair is clean and almost surgical in its simplicity, featuring tonal leather, a crisp patent mudguard, and an icy translucent outsole. The all-black version leans darker and moodier, resembling the beloved "Cap and Gown" release but with a fashion-house finish.

Both pairs wear the CDG branding so quietly you almost miss it. Overall, that restraint is exactly the point, and honestly, it works very well.