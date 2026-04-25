Jordan Brand And Saint Mx6 Are Releasing A Full Apparel Collection

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via Saint Mx6
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The Saint Mx6 x Jordan Brand collaboration is expected to release apparel this Summer 2026, including a standout varsity jacket.

Saint Mx6 and Jordan Brand are reportedly teaming up for a full apparel collection this summer. This is one of the more anticipated collabs of 2026 so far. The collection spans multiple categories and price points.

Starting with the most accessible piece, the SS Tee comes in at $80. That is a reasonable entry point for a Jordan collab of this caliber. Next up, 3 Fleece Hoodie colorways are expected at $180 each. The hoodie options alone make this collection worth paying attention to.

Fleece Pant colorways are also dropping alongside the hoodies at $150 per pair. Coordinating sets are always a strong move, and Saint Mx6 clearly understands that assignment. Matching the fleece pieces together would make for a clean, head-to-toe fit.

The undeniable centerpiece, however, is the Varsity Jacket at $1,000. That price tag is steep, but honestly, it looks worth every penny. Photos already show NBA players rocking it during tunnel walks, and it is stopping people in their tracks. The jacket features heavy embroidery, bold script lettering, and a prominent Jumpman logo. Red, white, and black is simply one of the best color combinations in streetwear history.

Importantly, no shoes have been confirmed at this time. That is a bit surprising given the Jordan Brand involvement, but a strong apparel drop can absolutely stand on its own. Furthermore, exact release dates and retail partners have not yet been announced officially.

Saint Mx6 has been building serious momentum as a brand, and linking with Jordan Brand is a natural next step. This collab has the potential to be one of the bigger apparel stories of the summer.

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Saint Mx6 x Jordan Brand

Saint Mxxxxxx is a Los Angeles-based label known for its bold, streetwear-heavy aesthetic. The brand frequently references basketball and hip-hop culture in its designs. This Jordan Brand collab leans into that identity hard, featuring a varsity jacket in classic red, white, and black.

The "M 23/45" chest patch references Michael Jordan's iconic jersey numbers directly. Script embroidery covers the sleeves with phrases like "Free As A Bird, Flying High Up In The Sky." The Jumpman logo appears prominently throughout.

Overall, the pieces carry a retro varsity feel with a modern luxury price point.

Read More: Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 "Playful Pink" Just Got A First In-Hand Look

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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