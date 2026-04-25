Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 "Playful Pink" Just Got A First In-Hand Look

BY Ben Atkinson
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The Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 "Playful Pink" releases later this summer, featuring four layered shades of pink across the upper.

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 "Playful Pink" has officially surfaced in first in-hand images. The shoe is set to release August 29th, 2026 through Awake NY's channels, SNKRS, and select third-party retailers. The retail price is confirmed at $230.

Awake NY was founded and is run by Angelo Baque, the former creative director at Supreme. Furthermore, the brand's Air Jordan 5 collaboration became one of the contenders for Sneaker of the Year across multiple outlets and social media last year. The Air Jordan 6 follow-up arrives with even higher expectations.

Additionally, the Air Jordan 6 turns 35 in 2026, and Jordan Brand is going all out on the silhouette throughout the year. Also the Awake NY collab sits comfortably among the most anticipated releases in that anniversary run.

The "Playful Pink" releases alongside a "Midnight Navy" colorway as part of a two-pair collaboration. Moreover, the shoe employs four different shades of pink across the upper, including light pink nubuck at the base and a highlighter pink at the heel and collar.

Influencer and designer Imran Potato was enlisted to debut the shoe publicly. The early reaction online has been overwhelmingly positive. Awake NY has done it again and August 29th can't arrive soon enough.

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Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 "Playful Pink"

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 "Playful Pink" layers four different shades of pink across the classic silhouette. A light pink nubuck serves as the base at the front, with an even lighter pink for the overlays, a highlighter pink wrapping the heel and collar. Further, a fourth mid-tone pink on the mid foot window features Awake's "A" logo.

Red accents appear on the lace lock, heel branding, contrast stitching, and speckled midsole sections, while black midsole panels break up the brighter tones throughout. The result is a pink shoe that earns its loudness. Overall the shoe is layered and the design is definitely Awake NY's design

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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