Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 "Playful Pink" Just Got A First In-Hand Look

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 "Playful Pink" has officially surfaced in first in-hand images. The shoe is set to release August 29th, 2026 through Awake NY's channels, SNKRS, and select third-party retailers. The retail price is confirmed at $230.

Awake NY was founded and is run by Angelo Baque, the former creative director at Supreme. Furthermore, the brand's Air Jordan 5 collaboration became one of the contenders for Sneaker of the Year across multiple outlets and social media last year. The Air Jordan 6 follow-up arrives with even higher expectations.

Additionally, the Air Jordan 6 turns 35 in 2026, and Jordan Brand is going all out on the silhouette throughout the year. Also the Awake NY collab sits comfortably among the most anticipated releases in that anniversary run.

The "Playful Pink" releases alongside a "Midnight Navy" colorway as part of a two-pair collaboration. Moreover, the shoe employs four different shades of pink across the upper, including light pink nubuck at the base and a highlighter pink at the heel and collar.

Influencer and designer Imran Potato was enlisted to debut the shoe publicly. The early reaction online has been overwhelmingly positive. Awake NY has done it again and August 29th can't arrive soon enough.

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Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 "Playful Pink"

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 "Playful Pink" layers four different shades of pink across the classic silhouette. A light pink nubuck serves as the base at the front, with an even lighter pink for the overlays, a highlighter pink wrapping the heel and collar. Further, a fourth mid-tone pink on the mid foot window features Awake's "A" logo.