AWAKE NY To Collaborate With The Air Jordan 4 In 2027

Awake NY and Jordan Brand appear to be working on an Air Jordan 4 collaboration, and two mockup colorways have surfaced pointing to a 2027 release. These are not official product images, so the final shoe could look different when it eventually shows up for real.

The two colorways shown are pretty different from each other. The first goes with a pink tumbled leather upper, red support wings and hardware, black accents on the midsole and outsole, and an icy blue translucent sole.

The second flips to an all-black tumbled leather construction with blue accents hitting the wings, the lace hardware, and the midsole detailing. Silver appears on the heel tab of the black version. Both colorways use the same icy blue outsole underneath.

Awake NY is Angelo Baque's New York-based streetwear label. The brand already has a relationship with Jordan Brand, having released the "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 6 that surfaced in early 2026. A Jordan 4 collab would be the next natural step in that partnership.

Neither colorway has a confirmed name, retail price, or specific release date beyond the general 2027 window. Given how far out that is, everything about these mockups should be treated as a starting point rather than a confirmed final product.

That said, both directions look solid. The pink and red combination especially feels like something that could generate real interest closer to the actual drop.

AWAKE NY x Air Jordan 4

Awake NY founder Angelo Baque spent nearly a decade as brand director at Supreme before launching his own label in 2012. That background in brand building and streetwear culture has informed how Awake approaches collaborations.

The brand tends to produce clean, wearable product rather than leaning heavily on graphics or loud details. Both AJ4 colorways shown in the mockups follow that approach.