The women's Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" is coming this summer, and the early product images look clean. This is a women's exclusive release, which has become a more common format for Jordan Brand over the past few years.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" will be releasing on July 10th, 2026. Also the retail price of the sneakers, when they release, will be $220.

The colorway uses a cream and grey base, with a translucent orange and peach outsole that sets the shoe apart. The outsole is probably the most eye-catching element on the shoe. It fades from a pinkish peach at the toe through a deeper amber orange toward the heel, and the translucency lets the color shift depending on the light.

The upper combines tumbled leather on the main panels with suede on the lower sections. Gold hardware hits the eyelets and the Jumpman logo on the tongue. The support wings and lace lock carry a muted olive tone that complements the cream base.

The shoe comes packaged in a custom box featuring illustrated Birds of Paradise flower artwork in orange, gold, and blue tones. It's a nice presentation that fits the colorway theme well.

Given how the women's Jordan 4 market has been moving lately, this one will likely generate strong interest when it drops.

Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise"

The Bird of Paradise is a tropical flower native to South Africa, known for its striking orange and blue petals that resemble a bird in flight. Jordan Brand drew from that imagery for both the colorway and the packaging on this release.

Also the translucent orange outsole is the clearest visual reference to the flower. The cream and grey upper keeps things relatively neutral, letting the sole carry the color story.