First Look At The Hip-Hop Inspired Air Jordan 4 "Musik"

The Air Jordan 4 "Musik" is expected to release sometime in 2027, and early mockup images give a solid first look at the direction Jordan Brand is taking with this one. The colorway draws inspiration from 90s and early 2000s hip-hop culture and fashion. The design details reflect that pretty clearly.

The shoe uses a cream and black base with gold metallic hardware throughout. The support wings on the side are rendered in full gold metal rather than the standard plastic, which immediately sets this one apart from most AJ4 releases.

The eyelets also carry the same gold finish. Roman numerals appear on the heel counter of each shoe, with II on one and III on the other. Crystal-style studs sit above the numerals, adding another layer of detail that leans into the jewelry and bling aesthetic of that era.

The "Musik" joins a growing Air Jordan 4 release calendar that already includes the Georgetown colorway and the Berlin colorway, both also expected in 2027. Jordan Brand has been leaning heavily on the AJ4 silhouette across multiple themed releases. This one fits that pattern while standing out visually from the others.

The gold hardware and Roman numeral heel details make this one of the more distinctive AJ4 mockups to surface in a while.

Air Jordan 4 "Musik"

Image via zSneakerHeadz

The 90s and early 2000s hip-hop era was defined by bold jewelry, gold chains, and a general embrace of style. Artists like Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West made iced-out accessories a central part of their image during that period.

The Air Jordan 4 "Musik" pulls from that world through its gold metallic wings, crystal studs, and Roman numeral heel detailing. The cream leather upper keeps the base clean, letting the hardware do the talking.

The black midsole and outsole ground the shoe without pulling attention away from the gold elements above. Overall it is a loud shoe by AJ4 standards.