Early Look At The Air Jordan 4 "Georgetown" Coming In 2027

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via zSneakerHeadz
Early mockup images of the Air Jordan 4 "Georgetown" have surfaced showing a grey suede and navy colorway.

The Air Jordan 4 "Georgetown" is expected to release in February 2027. Early mockup images have surfaced showing what the colorway could look like, and the connection to Georgetown University's colors is pretty clear throughout.

The mockup uses a grey suede upper as the base, with navy blue hitting the mesh panels on the side, the outsole, and the collar lining. White Nike Air branding appears on the heel, and the overall palette lines up directly with Georgetown's grey and navy color scheme. The style code listed is FV5029-004.

Jordan Brand has a well-documented history with Georgetown. Patrick Ewing wore Jordans during his time with the Hoyas in the 1980s, and that connection has informed several Georgetown-inspired colorways across different Jordan silhouettes over the years. An AJ4 in this colorway would fit naturally into that lineage.

It is worth noting that these are mockup images, not official product photos. The final shoe could look different when official imagery surfaces closer to the release. February 2027 is still a long way out, so details have time to change.

That said, the colorway direction makes sense and the AJ4 is a strong silhouette for a Georgetown-themed release. Grey suede with navy accents is a clean combination, and the Nike Air heel branding is always a welcome detail on the AJ4. More information should surface as the release gets closer.

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Air Jordan 4 "Georgetown"
air-jordan-4-georgetown-2027-fv5029-004-1
Image via zSneakerHeadz

The Air Jordan 4 and Georgetown connection goes back decades. Patrick Ewing played for the Hoyas in the early 1980s under coach John Thompson. Also his relationship with Michael Jordan and Nike helped tie the school's colors to the Jordan Brand identity early on.

Jordan Brand has revisited the Georgetown palette multiple times over the years on various silhouettes. Further the grey and navy combination is one of the more recognizable college-inspired colorways in sneaker culture.

A February 2027 release would likely coincide with basketball season, which is a natural fit for a college-themed Jordan drop. The AJ4 has not had a dedicated Georgetown colorway in some time.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" Will Drop With Special Packaging

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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