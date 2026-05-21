Early Look At The Air Jordan 4 "Georgetown" Coming In 2027

The Air Jordan 4 "Georgetown" is expected to release in February 2027. Early mockup images have surfaced showing what the colorway could look like, and the connection to Georgetown University's colors is pretty clear throughout.

The mockup uses a grey suede upper as the base, with navy blue hitting the mesh panels on the side, the outsole, and the collar lining. White Nike Air branding appears on the heel, and the overall palette lines up directly with Georgetown's grey and navy color scheme. The style code listed is FV5029-004.

Jordan Brand has a well-documented history with Georgetown. Patrick Ewing wore Jordans during his time with the Hoyas in the 1980s, and that connection has informed several Georgetown-inspired colorways across different Jordan silhouettes over the years. An AJ4 in this colorway would fit naturally into that lineage.

It is worth noting that these are mockup images, not official product photos. The final shoe could look different when official imagery surfaces closer to the release. February 2027 is still a long way out, so details have time to change.

That said, the colorway direction makes sense and the AJ4 is a strong silhouette for a Georgetown-themed release. Grey suede with navy accents is a clean combination, and the Nike Air heel branding is always a welcome detail on the AJ4. More information should surface as the release gets closer.

Air Jordan 4 "Georgetown"

Image via zSneakerHeadz

The Air Jordan 4 and Georgetown connection goes back decades. Patrick Ewing played for the Hoyas in the early 1980s under coach John Thompson. Also his relationship with Michael Jordan and Nike helped tie the school's colors to the Jordan Brand identity early on.

Jordan Brand has revisited the Georgetown palette multiple times over the years on various silhouettes. Further the grey and navy combination is one of the more recognizable college-inspired colorways in sneaker culture.