Did JID Diss J. Cole? Dreamville Rapper Lashes Out At Label Boss & BET Awards In Deleted Tweets

JID might be in a tier of highly underrated MCs whose talents can’t be talked about enough yet aren’t recognized on broader platforms. Most recently, the BET Awards unveiled their nominations with JID nowhere in sight, and apparently, he wasn’t too happy about it. In a string of since-deleted tweets, he made it clear that his disdain for BET runs deep.

“I hate @BET ..,” he wrote in one tweet. “5 Grammy nominations[.] 0 BET nominations/acknowledgment nothing.. n***az remix the same people every years at the BET awards.”

In 2025, JID expressed how earning a BET nomination was something on his bucket list in an interview with XXL.

Frankly, JID is certainly not the only rapper to feel this way. Freddie Gibbs previously expressed his issues with BET on “Vice Lord Poetry.”

Unfortunately, JID’s grievances extended well beyond just the institution that is BET. J. Cole, the co-founder of Dreamville, the label JID is signed to, shouted out JID on Birthday Blizzard ‘26. In “99 Build Freestyle,” Cole gave J.I.D a solid shout out when he rapped, “If hip-hop is back, JID should chart platinum/ Anything less than that, it means y’all cappin’.”

What Did JID Say About J. Cole?

Most people would recognize that shout-out as a compliment, but according to a since-deleted tweet captured by @kurrco, that wasn’t how JID felt. When one user noted how “J Cole said it best,” JID quoted the tweet, replying, “N***as ain’t say shit. I been overly platinum that bar was ass.”