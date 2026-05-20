Did JID Diss J. Cole? Dreamville Rapper Lashes Out At Label Boss & BET Awards In Deleted Tweets

BY Aron A.
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JID
J.I.D performs at Grande Stage of Mo Pop Festival at West Riverfront Park in Detroit, Saturday, July 27, 2019. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
JID seemingly had some words for BET and J. Cole is a pair of since-deleted tweets.

JID might be in a tier of highly underrated MCs whose talents can’t be talked about enough yet aren’t recognized on broader platforms. Most recently, the BET Awards unveiled their nominations with JID nowhere in sight, and apparently, he wasn’t too happy about it. In a string of since-deleted tweets, he made it clear that his disdain for BET runs deep.

“I hate @BET ..,” he wrote in one tweet. “5 Grammy nominations[.] 0 BET nominations/acknowledgment nothing.. n***az remix the same people every years at the BET awards.”

In 2025, JID expressed how earning a BET nomination was something on his bucket list in an interview with XXL

Frankly, JID is certainly not the only rapper to feel this way. Freddie Gibbs previously expressed his issues with BET on “Vice Lord Poetry.”

Unfortunately, JID’s grievances extended well beyond just the institution that is BET. J. Cole, the co-founder of Dreamville, the label JID is signed to, shouted out JID on Birthday Blizzard ‘26.  In “99 Build Freestyle,” Cole gave J.I.D a solid shout out when he rapped, “If hip-hop is back, JID should chart platinum/ Anything less than that, it means y’all cappin’.”

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

What Did JID Say About J. Cole?

Most people would recognize that shout-out as a compliment, but according to a since-deleted tweet captured by @kurrco, that wasn’t how JID felt. When one user noted how “J Cole said it best,” JID quoted the tweet, replying, “N***as ain’t say shit. I been overly platinum that bar was ass.”

It’s been a rough week for J. Cole. Before JID, it was Drake who reflected on their fall-out in the midst of the Kendrick Lamar beef. On ICEMAN, he noticeably took some subtle shots regarding Cole’s decision to wave the white flag, while Drizzy also declared that it’s “f*ck the Big 3.” Will we get a response from J. Cole? Hopefully not. Check out JID’s comments above. Do you think there’s tension in the Dreamville camp? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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