When Drake engaged in a beef with Kendrick Lamar back in 2024, J. Cole stood back. While he did drop "7 Minute Drill," he ultimately decided that it wasn't worth it, and he retreated. This left Drake all alone in the battle, and in the end, Kendrick Lamar got the best of him.

For the last two years, Drake has kept his feelings about Cole bottled up inside of him. He hasn't been able to truly express how all of this has made him feel. Until now. Last night, we finally got ICEMAN, and on the song "Make Them Pay," the Canadian megastar addressed Cole's "betrayal."

“I stood 10 Ts and accepted the mission, ’cause I’d much rather death than submission," Drake rapped. "How can you press the ignition and let some memories of the past affect your decision?"

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Drake Speaks On Cole

Drake went on to say that he could never forgive Cole for what happened. He even said that the artist never called him back. Subsequently, he went on to say that the Big Three was a mistake anyway.

"I love you ’cause of the history, but if we being real, I could never forgive ya. And you never called me back, but destiny’s written," He continued. "F*ck a big three anyway, there was too many chefs in the kitchen, it was a mess to begin with"

"Make Them Pay" is one of the most revelatory tracks on the album. Drake even takes a stab at DJ Khaled while delivering more subs to Kendrick Lamar. For some, this is an example of Drake fighting back against evil. For others, this is simply a feeble attempt at winning back public favor.