Drake Reveals He Can Never Forgive J. Cole On "Make Them Pay"

BY Alexander Cole
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Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake shakes hands with a fan during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
It was inevitable that Drake would be taking aim at J. Cole on "ICEMAN," and that is exactly what happened on "Make Them Pay."

When Drake engaged in a beef with Kendrick Lamar back in 2024, J. Cole stood back. While he did drop "7 Minute Drill," he ultimately decided that it wasn't worth it, and he retreated. This left Drake all alone in the battle, and in the end, Kendrick Lamar got the best of him.

For the last two years, Drake has kept his feelings about Cole bottled up inside of him. He hasn't been able to truly express how all of this has made him feel. Until now. Last night, we finally got ICEMAN, and on the song "Make Them Pay," the Canadian megastar addressed Cole's "betrayal."

“I stood 10 Ts and accepted the mission, ’cause I’d much rather death than submission," Drake rapped. "How can you press the ignition and let some memories of the past affect your decision?"

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Drake Speaks On Cole

Drake went on to say that he could never forgive Cole for what happened. He even said that the artist never called him back. Subsequently, he went on to say that the Big Three was a mistake anyway.

"I love you ’cause of the history, but if we being real, I could never forgive ya. And you never called me back, but destiny’s written," He continued. "F*ck a big three anyway, there was too many chefs in the kitchen, it was a mess to begin with"

"Make Them Pay" is one of the most revelatory tracks on the album. Drake even takes a stab at DJ Khaled while delivering more subs to Kendrick Lamar. For some, this is an example of Drake fighting back against evil. For others, this is simply a feeble attempt at winning back public favor.

For now, ICEMAN remains a polarizing release, especially with HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR receiving tepid reception.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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