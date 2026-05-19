Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar & Mariah The Scientist Lead 2026 BET Awards Noms

The 2026 BET Awards are around the corner, and we just got the full list of nominations. According to Billboard, the leading name is Cardi B with six nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Mariah The Scientist with five nominations each. Other big names like Latto, Doechii, Clipse, and Teyana Taylor got four nominations each across music, fashion, film, television, and more.

What's more is that the ceremony will feature two new categories this year: the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award. The first one's nominees include A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Beyoncé, Cardi, Doechii, Teyana Taylor, Rihanna, Zendaya, and Bad Bunny.

As for the Pulse Award, this is for Internet material that pushed Black culture forward. Nominees include the 85 Shout Show, Baby This Is Keke Palmer, Charlamagne Tha God, Druski, Don Lemon, It Is What It Is, Joe & Jada, On The Radar, and the R&B Money podcast.

"All of our nominees represent the very best of Black culture across music, film, sports, and beyond," BET's executive vice president of specials and music strategy and programming, Connie Orlando, reportedly stated. "And with the introduction of the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award, we’re proud to honor even more of the ways our culture continues to show up and evolve."

The 2026 BET Awards hosted by Druski will air live on Saturday, June 28. See some of the music nominees below, and check out the full list of nominations here.

2026 BET Awards Nominees

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA. Musician Cardi B after ithe 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Album Of The Year

Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?

Tyler, The Creator – DON'T TAP THE GLASS

Wale – everything is a lot.

Mariah The Scientist – HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

Leon Thomas – MUTT Deluxe: HEEL

J. Cole – The Fall-Off

Bruno Mars – The Romantic

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Coco Jones

Ella Mai

Jill Scott

Kehlani

Mariah The Scientist

Olivia Dean

SZA

Tems

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

A$AP Rocky

Baby Keem

BigXthaPlug

DaBaby

Don Toliver

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

T.I.

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Durand Bernarr

GIVĒON

Leon Thomas

October London

Usher

Video of the Year

Ella Mai – "100"

Doechii – "Anxiety"

Mariah The Scientist – "Burning Blue"

Tyla – "Chanel"

Teyana Taylor – "Escape Room (Short Film)"

Kehlani – "Folded"

T.I. – "Let 'Em Know"

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "luther"

More Nominations

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Monaleo

YK Niece

Best Group

41

Clipse

De La Soul

FLO

French Montana & Max B

Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz

Nas & DJ Premier

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Wizkid & Asake

Viewers’ Choice

Mariah The Scientist – "Burning Blue"

Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar – "Chains & Whips"

Tyla – "Chanel"

Kehlani – "Folded"

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might"

Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller – "It Depends"

Olivia Dean – "Man I Need"

Cardi B – "Outside"

Dave & Tems – "Raindance"

Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz – "Take Me Thru Dere"

Best Collaboration

Clipse & Kendrick Lamar – "Chains & Whips"

Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto – "Errtime Remix"

Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat – "Go Girl"

Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd – "Good Flirts"

Mariah The Scientist & Kali Uchis – "Is It A Crime"

Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher – "It Depends (The Remix)"

Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz – "Take Me Thru Dere"

Gunna feat. Burna Boy – "wgft"