Druski Makes History After Becoming Host For 2026 BET Awards

BY Zachary Horvath
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Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Druski at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Druski has been a dominant comedic force online for years and now his talents will be broadcast on a national stage at the 2026 BET Awards.

Druski has accomplished a lot in his career over the years, but he may have just earned his greatest milestone this week. The online comedian and content creator, 31, is going to be the host of the 2026 BET Awards per Billboard. It's one of the biggest music award ceremonies today and making this even more impressive is that he's making history, too.

Per the outlet, he's going to be youngest host in the program's 25-year history. He's going to narrowly eclipse fellow comedic star Kevin Hart, who was also 31, but closer to 32 than Druski was when he took the role in 2011.

Hart was born on July 6 whereas Druski was born on September 12.

Given that the Coulda Been Records creator is going to be following in the footsteps of greats like Hart and at such a young age, he's incredibly thankful for the opportunity. In statement he said, "It’s an honor to be the youngest host EVER for the BET Awards. I grew up watching the BET Awards and, to know the comedic legends that hosted before me set the bar so high, I’m just grateful to be a part of the history."

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Druski Erika Kirk Skit

He added, "BUT I’m still bringing my brand of comedy to the stage, so expect a little chaos, a lot of laughs and some of your favorite Druski characters to pop out along the way."

You'll be able to catch Druski's hosting chops on a national stage this summer. The 2026 BET Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The broadcast is on Sunday, June 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

It's going to be interesting to see how far Druski pushes the envelope in a setting like this. His skits online have certainly done that, with his most recent mocking Erika Kirk causing tons of controversy.

Erika, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, has been under a lot of scrutiny. Specifically, she's faced it for the way she's moved past her husband's death late last year. Everyone grieves in different ways, but the way it's looked hasn't been great.

So, naturally, Druski went ahead and made a skit called "How Conservative Women in America act." It's also been divisive as his makeup and prosthetics made him look like a white woman. Erika Kirk was not amused by the post in the slightest.

"Every morning, I wake up to a new headline lying about me. I have comedians dressing up in whiteface. I have people saying I'm not fit to be CEO, and I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband, and the list goes on and on and on." 

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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