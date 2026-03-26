Druski Parodies Erika Kirk In New Sketch, And His Makeup Team Is Getting A Lot Of Love

Druski has been the king of sketch comedy for a while now. His videos get millions of views, and it feels as though he has really been upping the ante over the past year. Overall, he does not care who he offends. While he does get backlash on sketches, he tends to just brush it off and go on to the next one.

Perhaps the best part about these sketches is how unexpected they are. Seldom does he ever let us know what he has in store for us. Instead, he just drops the videos on the timeline, only for them to explode within minutes of being posted.

Tonight, we got the perfect example of that. Druski came through with a sketch captioned, "How Conservative Women in America Act." In the video, Druski walks onto the stage surrounded by sparklers. Meanwhile, he is in heavy prosthetics to make him look like a white woman.

As for the makeup, white jacket, and shirt, it is very clear that he is parodying Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk. When Charlie Kirk passed away, Erika Kirk was heavily criticized for her demeanor, her desire to be put in the spotlight, and the crass way in which her husband's funeral was choreographed.

Druski's Take On Conservative White Women

Throughout Druski's new video, he can be seen going through drive-thrus, taking part in pilates classes, and delivering speeches on why we need to protect white men. Interestingly, there are very few verbal jokes in the sketch. Instead, everything is meant to be one big visual gag. The genius of it all is that once you say Druski appears on screen, you know exactly who he is parodying.

Of course, this is going to open up the comedian to some reactionary criticism online. Conservatives are not going to like this. They have been very protective of Erika Kirk and have mostly tried to strike down criticism of her. We can only imagine the Fox News bloviations about how Druski is a racist doing "white face." After all, this is the same criticism he faced following his NASCAR skit at Talladega.

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