Druski Parodies Erika Kirk In New Sketch, And His Makeup Team Is Getting A Lot Of Love

BY Alexander Cole
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Fanatics Fest NYC 2025
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Druski speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
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Druski is known for pushing the envelope with his sketches, and his latest bit about Erika Kirk is going to draw some attention.

Druski has been the king of sketch comedy for a while now. His videos get millions of views, and it feels as though he has really been upping the ante over the past year. Overall, he does not care who he offends. While he does get backlash on sketches, he tends to just brush it off and go on to the next one.

Perhaps the best part about these sketches is how unexpected they are. Seldom does he ever let us know what he has in store for us. Instead, he just drops the videos on the timeline, only for them to explode within minutes of being posted.

Tonight, we got the perfect example of that. Druski came through with a sketch captioned, "How Conservative Women in America Act." In the video, Druski walks onto the stage surrounded by sparklers. Meanwhile, he is in heavy prosthetics to make him look like a white woman.

As for the makeup, white jacket, and shirt, it is very clear that he is parodying Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk. When Charlie Kirk passed away, Erika Kirk was heavily criticized for her demeanor, her desire to be put in the spotlight, and the crass way in which her husband's funeral was choreographed.

Read More: Druski & OnlyFans Model Sky Bri Ignite Dating Rumors At Knicks Game

Druski's Take On Conservative White Women

Throughout Druski's new video, he can be seen going through drive-thrus, taking part in pilates classes, and delivering speeches on why we need to protect white men. Interestingly, there are very few verbal jokes in the sketch. Instead, everything is meant to be one big visual gag. The genius of it all is that once you say Druski appears on screen, you know exactly who he is parodying.

Of course, this is going to open up the comedian to some reactionary criticism online. Conservatives are not going to like this. They have been very protective of Erika Kirk and have mostly tried to strike down criticism of her. We can only imagine the Fox News bloviations about how Druski is a racist doing "white face." After all, this is the same criticism he faced following his NASCAR skit at Talladega.

Read More: Pastor Michael Todd Breaks Silence On Druski’s Controversial Mega Church Skit

Fans React

On social media, fans seem to be loving this sketch. In fact, most of the love has been going to the makeup crew, which continues to knock it out of the park for Druski. Clearly, he has hired the right people around him, and it is elevating his sketches to another level.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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