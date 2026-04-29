Erika Kirk Breaks Silence On Druski's "Conservative Women" Skit

BY Cole Blake
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Erika Kirk speaks at the Build the Red Wall rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix on April 17, 2026.
Erika Kirk speaks at the Build the Red Wall rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix on April 17, 2026. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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While Druski didn't mention Erika Kirk by name, many fans online interpreted his skit as a reference to her.

Erika Kirk has finally spoken about Druski's viral skit poking fun at conservative women in America. In a clip of her from The Charlie Kirk Show, she references a comedian "in whiteface" while discussing her struggle in the months since her late husband's death.

“Every morning, I wake up to a new headline lying about me," she remarks in the clip. "I have comedians dressing up in whiteface. I have people saying I'm not fit to be CEO, and I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband, and the list goes on and on and on." 

Fans have been having mixed reactions to the remark, with many coming to Druski's defense. "Druski didn’t even name her, and she still ran to the camera in her best serious outfit to cry about whiteface… this the most transparent clout chase i’ve seen all year," one user wrote in response to the video on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Whiteface? Delusional ass ugly ass b*tch this the same ho who husband went around being a weirdo."

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Druski's Erika Kirk Skit

Erika Kirk's complaint refers to a skit Druski posted on social media on March 25 with the caption: "How Conservative Women in America act." In the video, he portrays a white woman with blonde hair, and despite not mentioning Kirk by name, many fans interpreted it as a reference to the widow of Charlie Kirk. It wasn't the first time Druski used extreme makeup to take on the appearance of a white person, having done it before in a NASCAR skit.

When the video went viral, Donald Trump weighed in, urging Kirk to file a lawsuit during an Easter lunch event at the White House. “You're doing well, right?” Trump said at the time. “Okay. I think you should sue him. But you know what? I told her, you ought to sue some of these. They're so jealous of Erika. I said, you ought to sue. I can say it, you're not allowed to say this, you have to be nicer: sue their ass off.”

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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