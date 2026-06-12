Comme Des Garcons x Air Jordan 11 Arrives This Year

Comme des Garcons set to release a two-pack collaboration with the Air Jordan 11 this fall. This marks the first time Jordan Brand has ever opened the Air Jordan 11 up to an outside partner in a public collaboration. The silhouette has been closely guarded for its entire thirty-year history. Even a rumored OVO x Air Jordan 11 never made it to shelves.

CDG first revealed both colorways during Paris Fashion Week in January 2026. The pack comes in all-black and all-white, staying true to Comme des Garcons minimal, monochromatic design approach. Both colorways look intentionally minimal. CDG replaces the standard ballistic nylon upper with premium leather, giving the AJ11 a more refined construction throughout.

The patent leather mudguard stays intact, along with rope laces and a translucent outsole. Branding stays restrained, with an embossed Jumpman at the collar and the black 23 at the heel.

The pack is expected to drop during fall 2026, with availability expected to lean toward CDG retail channels and select sneaker retailers. The release will be limited, with quantities expected to be tight across both communities. CDG has collaborated with Nike and Jordan Brand before, but the Air Jordan 11 was always off limits until now.

Comme Des Garcons x Air Jordan 11

Comme des Garcons has worked with Nike for decades, touching models like the Foamposite and Air 180 over the years. Their 2019 Air Jordan 1 High collaboration also made a strong impression when it debuted on the Homme Plus runway.

But the Air Jordan 11 sits in a different category. Jordan Brand has treated it as untouchable for collaborations since it launched in 1995. The all-black colorway is like the 2018 "Cap and Gown" release, while the white version recalls the "Silver Anniversary" pair from years prior. Neither directly copies those shoes, but the visual references are hard to miss.

The premium leather upper upgrade is the most significant construction change. Standard Air Jordan 11 releases use nylon mesh, so switching to full leather shifts the feel of the shoe entirely.