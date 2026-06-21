Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 11 x Comme Des Garcons "Black"

The Air Jordan 11 is getting its first ever outside collaboration through Comme des Garcons. Photos of the all black pair surfaced, showing off the design up close. The shoe is part of a two pair pack, alongside a matching white version.

The traditional ballistic mesh upper has been swapped for premium leather throughout the shoe. That change applies to the heel, tongue, interior, and pull tab. The patent leather mudguard stays intact, now matched in tonal black. The midsole is also painted black, removing the usual foam look.

Jumpman branding stays in its usual spot on the heel. "Comme des Garcons Homme Plus" appears debossed on the medial side of the collar. Rope laces replace the usual flat laces, adding a small fashion week detail. "Homme Plus" branding also replaces the usual tongue tag text.

Visually, the design lands closer to the 2018 "Cap and Gown" colorway than most others. This marks just the second time Jordan Brand has worked with Comme des Garcons overall.

The pack is targeting a release sometime in September, per zSneakerHeadz. Distribution is expected through Comme des Garcons stores, Dover Street Market, and select Jordan retailers.

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Air Jordan 11 x Comme Des Garcons "Black"

Comme des Garcons has worked with Nike for years, touching models like the Foamposite and Air 180. Their most notable Jordan Brand link came through a 2019 Air Jordan 1 High runway moment.

Even so, the Air Jordan 11 had stayed off limits until now. Jordan typically limits the model to just one or two releases each year. Most player exclusives over the years went to athletes rather than outside brands.

That history makes this collaboration stand out within the sneaker world. The shoe still respects the Air Jordan 11's original shape and structure overall. Instead of altering the silhouette, CDG focused on materials and finish.