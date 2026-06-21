Nine Vicious Claims Young Thug Is Lying About Resigning Him To YSL

Nine Vicious is still gaining hype in hip-hop, but an alleged rift between him and Young Thug made many fans question what went on. However, Thug recently affirmed he's resigning Vicious to Young Stoner Life Records during a livestream with PlaqueBoyMax yesterday (Saturday, June 20), which raised even more eyebrows.

"Nine Vicious is signed to me," he remarked, as caught by PlaqueBoyMaxUpdates on Twitter. "I seen some things on the Internet a few months ago. They was like, 'Oh, Nine Vicious is not signed to Thug no more.' I resigned him and I gave him some millions."

When Our Generation Music covered this on Instagram, though, Nine chose to chime in with a simple and staunch denial. "Capppyyyyyiaannnaaa," he commented. This complicates things a lot, and it seems like Thugger hasn't publicly responded to this denial on social media as of writing this article.

Nine Vicious recently dropped the Emotions album this April. Now, the next musical releases will be very interesting for fans tracking the YSL Records situation. Maybe they will reconcile and release some sort of statement on the matter, or their relationship will remain rocky.

Young Thug's YSL Records

Other artists in the YSL Records orbit include Tezzus, diamond*, 1300SAINT, and more. Nine Vicious was originally part of this new Young Stoner Life wave, but things soured back in September of last year with some vague posts hinting at tensions with the label.

Elsewhere, though, Young Thug wants to expand YSL Records with a big-time signing. Following the recent revelation from Kodak Black that he is now independent, Thugger took to Twitter this weekend to express interest in signing him. "If he would do a deal with me, I would give that boy whateva he think he want #NoCizzy," he wrote.