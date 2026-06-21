Nine Vicious Claims Young Thug Is Lying About Resigning Him To YSL

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Nine Vicious Young Thug Lying Resigning YSL
February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug (L) and Camila Cabello perform Havana during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Young Thug recently claimed to PlaqueBoyMax during a livestream that he's resigning Nine Vicious to YSL Records.

Nine Vicious is still gaining hype in hip-hop, but an alleged rift between him and Young Thug made many fans question what went on. However, Thug recently affirmed he's resigning Vicious to Young Stoner Life Records during a livestream with PlaqueBoyMax yesterday (Saturday, June 20), which raised even more eyebrows.

"Nine Vicious is signed to me," he remarked, as caught by PlaqueBoyMaxUpdates on Twitter. "I seen some things on the Internet a few months ago. They was like, 'Oh, Nine Vicious is not signed to Thug no more.' I resigned him and I gave him some millions."

When Our Generation Music covered this on Instagram, though, Nine chose to chime in with a simple and staunch denial. "Capppyyyyyiaannnaaa," he commented. This complicates things a lot, and it seems like Thugger hasn't publicly responded to this denial on social media as of writing this article.

Nine Vicious recently dropped the Emotions album this April. Now, the next musical releases will be very interesting for fans tracking the YSL Records situation. Maybe they will reconcile and release some sort of statement on the matter, or their relationship will remain rocky.

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Young Thug's YSL Records

Other artists in the YSL Records orbit include Tezzus, diamond*, 1300SAINT, and more. Nine Vicious was originally part of this new Young Stoner Life wave, but things soured back in September of last year with some vague posts hinting at tensions with the label.

Elsewhere, though, Young Thug wants to expand YSL Records with a big-time signing. Following the recent revelation from Kodak Black that he is now independent, Thugger took to Twitter this weekend to express interest in signing him. "If he would do a deal with me, I would give that boy whateva he think he want #NoCizzy," he wrote.

We will see if that pans out. Given the alleged situation with Vicious, though, it seems like this won't be a simple pursuit. Industry dealings are always difficult. But interpersonal relationships are also difficult to maintain, as Nine Vicious learned elsewhere. He also has a bit of a feud going on with Lil Uzi Vert, so we will have to wait for these parties to speak more openly about these dynamics.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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