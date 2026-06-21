Young Thug Wants To Give Kodak Black A Blank Check For Record Deal

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 15: Rapper, Kodak Black, performs during Day 2 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Kodak Black's new album "Kodak The Blessing" was his last with Capitol Records and the beginning of independence, but Young Thug wants in.

Kodak Black has been through his fair share of ups and downs in his career, but he recently announced a monumental shift that has Young Thug expressing interest. His new album Kodak The Blessing was his final one with Capitol Records, which means he is now independent.

A lot of folks are very happy for Yak, hoping this means there will be even more new music than usual in the future. Others pointed to his newfound control of business and industry dealings on his own terms, while some continue to express worry about unrelated legal trouble. In any case, Kodak's fans are ready to support him. And so is Thugger.

Via Twitter, he offered him a blank check to sign with Young Stoner Life Records. It goes to show how much Thug respects the Florida rapper artistically and brand-wise, even if they haven't collaborated much in the past.

"If he would do a deal with me, I would give that boy whateva he think he want #NoCizzy," the Atlanta MC shared. Some fans supported this proposition, but many assumed Kodak is happy being independent and clowned Thug for trying to get him back in a label situation.

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Kodak Black & Young Thug's History

Also, fans debated about where each lyricist is at artistically these days, arguing they are past their primes. Still, maybe a link-up is exactly what could re-energize them.

However, the most ironic part of all this is how Kodak Black allegedly flirted with Young Thug's girlfriend while he was in jail. In a leaked jail call, Mariah The Scientist told Thug that Kodak sent her a message saying he's "f***ed up" about her. She rejected his advances and said the dynamic has been like that since they first met.

So maybe Thugger forgot about this or he's already put it past them. Either way, it's curious to think about this being the context.

Beyond that, though, Kodak Black and Young Thug have also shared solidarity with each other. The former's attorney Bradford Cohen expressed support for the latter's lawyer Brian Steel after he was arrested amid the YSL RICO case. Is a label team-up the next step? We'll see...

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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