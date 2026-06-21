Young Thug Wants To Give Kodak Black A Blank Check For Record Deal

Kodak Black has been through his fair share of ups and downs in his career, but he recently announced a monumental shift that has Young Thug expressing interest. His new album Kodak The Blessing was his final one with Capitol Records, which means he is now independent.

A lot of folks are very happy for Yak, hoping this means there will be even more new music than usual in the future. Others pointed to his newfound control of business and industry dealings on his own terms, while some continue to express worry about unrelated legal trouble. In any case, Kodak's fans are ready to support him. And so is Thugger.

Via Twitter, he offered him a blank check to sign with Young Stoner Life Records. It goes to show how much Thug respects the Florida rapper artistically and brand-wise, even if they haven't collaborated much in the past.

"If he would do a deal with me, I would give that boy whateva he think he want #NoCizzy," the Atlanta MC shared. Some fans supported this proposition, but many assumed Kodak is happy being independent and clowned Thug for trying to get him back in a label situation.

Kodak Black & Young Thug's History

Also, fans debated about where each lyricist is at artistically these days, arguing they are past their primes. Still, maybe a link-up is exactly what could re-energize them.

However, the most ironic part of all this is how Kodak Black allegedly flirted with Young Thug's girlfriend while he was in jail. In a leaked jail call, Mariah The Scientist told Thug that Kodak sent her a message saying he's "f***ed up" about her. She rejected his advances and said the dynamic has been like that since they first met.

So maybe Thugger forgot about this or he's already put it past them. Either way, it's curious to think about this being the context.