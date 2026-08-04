Daphne Joy's Latest Lingerie Thirst Trap Has Commenters Doing The Most

BY Alexander Cole
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Maybelline New York Celebrates Their Latest Collection With An LA Beauty Bash Hosted By Gigi Hadid With Celebrity Makeup Artist Erin Parsons
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Daphne Joy attends the Maybelline New York celebration of their latest collection with an LA beauty bash hosted By Gigi Hadid with celebrity makeup artist Erin Parsons at The Line Hotel on June 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Maybelline New York)
Daphne Joy recently took to Instagram where she showed off her lingerie thirst trap that has fans in a chokehold.

Daphne Joy's profile has grown in recent months following her sex tape leak with Diddy. At the time of the leak, Joy originally took to social media, stating that she was blackmailed with the tape. Furthermore, she called it a violation of her consent.

This statement was quickly taken down. Subsequently, Joy went on numerous podcasts to discuss the sex tape. She also went on a date with DJ Akademiks, and has been spotted flirting with other podcast hosts.

All of this kept Joy's name in the headlines for weeks. On her Instagram page, Joy continues to deliver headline material. As she promotes her OnlyFans, she continues to drop thirst traps for her fans. Her latest shows off her physique in a pair of lacy lingerie.

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Daphne Joy Takes To Instagram

As you can probably imagine, this Instagram post led to a plethora of views on social media. It also led to dozens of comments with the same message, over and over again. Heart emojis and fans wanting to be part of her "world." It is the kind of thing you would come to expect from the comments section of an influencer like Joy.

One might wonder what is next for Joy. She has been through quite a bit over the past couple of years, especially considering the Diddy case. Although she does have newfound fame, which can be translated in various ways. Reality television being one of them. Of course, OnlyFans being more of a sure thing.

Let us know what you think of Joy's rise to fame, in the comments below.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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