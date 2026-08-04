Daphne Joy's Latest Lingerie Thirst Trap Has Commenters Doing The Most

Daphne Joy's profile has grown in recent months following her sex tape leak with Diddy. At the time of the leak, Joy originally took to social media, stating that she was blackmailed with the tape. Furthermore, she called it a violation of her consent.

This statement was quickly taken down. Subsequently, Joy went on numerous podcasts to discuss the sex tape. She also went on a date with DJ Akademiks, and has been spotted flirting with other podcast hosts.

All of this kept Joy's name in the headlines for weeks. On her Instagram page, Joy continues to deliver headline material. As she promotes her OnlyFans, she continues to drop thirst traps for her fans. Her latest shows off her physique in a pair of lacy lingerie.

Daphne Joy Takes To Instagram

As you can probably imagine, this Instagram post led to a plethora of views on social media. It also led to dozens of comments with the same message, over and over again. Heart emojis and fans wanting to be part of her "world." It is the kind of thing you would come to expect from the comments section of an influencer like Joy.

One might wonder what is next for Joy. She has been through quite a bit over the past couple of years, especially considering the Diddy case. Although she does have newfound fame, which can be translated in various ways. Reality television being one of them. Of course, OnlyFans being more of a sure thing.

Let us know what you think of Joy's rise to fame, in the comments below.