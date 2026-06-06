DJ Akademiks Reveals Daphne Joy Interview Is Coming Soon

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Daphne Joy Interview Coming Soon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Daphne Joy attends Abyss By Abby Launch at Beauty &amp; Essex on September 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby)
DJ Akademiks seems to have spoken with Daphne Joy after a sex tape of her and Diddy with an adult film star leaked online.

Daphne Joy has been facing a lot of drama over her relationship with 50 Cent and, more notably, her role in the massive Diddy scandal. But it seems like she's happy to talk about it all. DJ Akademiks recently took to his Twitter page to share screenshots of a video call he had with Joy, suggesting there is an interview on the way.

"Coming soon . I might have convinced her for the onlyfans Collab," he captioned his screenshots. Folks reacted with all sorts of perspectives in the replies, whether it was cracking jokes about the link-up, looking forward to the conversation's revelations, or sadly disparaging her.

This comes after the leak of a Daphne Joy and Diddy tape with an adult film actor. 50 Cent, the father of Joy's child, recently reacted to the leak during an onstage rant in New York.

"We haven't had any intimacy for 12 years. She could be out back with a dog for all I care," he reportedly remarked. "When we think of women, we go empowerment for women, but let's not forget that there's some h*es… [and predators]. So there are people who are there who are looking for those things. They look for that."

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Daphne Joy Responds To Leak
Screenshot 2026-06-06 at 11.45.02 AM
Screenshot via Twitter @Akademiks

Meanwhile, Daphne Joy addressed the leak, explaining she never consented to the tape and was a victim of blackmail. She wrote about how this situation devastated her deeply and how she hopes to continue her betterment journey after these controversies.

"I was threatened that if I didn't give him the lump sum of money that they would leak it on the web..." Joy shared. "This person eventually sold this tape to a giant media outlet. The media outlet called me one day and said they had the tape and asked if I had any comment before the release... Once the media company understood the tape they purchased was revenge porn and an extortion scheme, they backed off from broadcasting it... It's come back to haunt me again."

However, Daphne Joy is still putting herself out there, recently sharing a twerking video that led many to raise their eyebrows due to this scandal. We will see what she discusses with DJ Akademiks regarding this and other factors in this upcoming interview.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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