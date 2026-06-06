DJ Akademiks Reveals Daphne Joy Interview Is Coming Soon

Daphne Joy has been facing a lot of drama over her relationship with 50 Cent and, more notably, her role in the massive Diddy scandal. But it seems like she's happy to talk about it all. DJ Akademiks recently took to his Twitter page to share screenshots of a video call he had with Joy, suggesting there is an interview on the way.

"Coming soon . I might have convinced her for the onlyfans Collab," he captioned his screenshots. Folks reacted with all sorts of perspectives in the replies, whether it was cracking jokes about the link-up, looking forward to the conversation's revelations, or sadly disparaging her.

This comes after the leak of a Daphne Joy and Diddy tape with an adult film actor. 50 Cent, the father of Joy's child, recently reacted to the leak during an onstage rant in New York.

"We haven't had any intimacy for 12 years. She could be out back with a dog for all I care," he reportedly remarked. "When we think of women, we go empowerment for women, but let's not forget that there's some h*es… [and predators]. So there are people who are there who are looking for those things. They look for that."

Daphne Joy Responds To Leak

Screenshot via Twitter @Akademiks

Meanwhile, Daphne Joy addressed the leak, explaining she never consented to the tape and was a victim of blackmail. She wrote about how this situation devastated her deeply and how she hopes to continue her betterment journey after these controversies.

"I was threatened that if I didn't give him the lump sum of money that they would leak it on the web..." Joy shared. "This person eventually sold this tape to a giant media outlet. The media outlet called me one day and said they had the tape and asked if I had any comment before the release... Once the media company understood the tape they purchased was revenge porn and an extortion scheme, they backed off from broadcasting it... It's come back to haunt me again."