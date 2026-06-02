Daphne Joy Asks "Does Size Really Matter?" Following Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Daphne Joy has drawn some the anger of observers online after making light of her leaked sex tape, despite a recent statement condemning it.

Interestingly enough, Joy put her response behind an OnlyFans paywall. You have to subscribe to her page to get a full answer. Once again, this has led to widespread criticism. Some feel as though this is exploitative of the situation, especially when you consider yesterday's heartfelt statement.

After posting this statement, Joy quickly deleted it. This left many folks confused, with some wondering if Joy was asked to take the statement down for legal reasons. However, in the last 24 hours, Joy has been criticized for promoting her OnlyFans at an 85 percent discount. Furthermore, her latest Instagram post is raising some eyebrows.

On Monday, Joy put out a statement, alleging that the tape in question was filmed without consent. Furthermore, she said that she was being extorted and that the leaker demanded that she pay a lump sum to keep the video from being released.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!