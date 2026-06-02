Daphne Joy Asks "Does Size Really Matter?" Following Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Over the weekend, a sex tape was leaked featuring Diddy, Daphne Joy, and Sly Diggler. This immediately became the biggest story of the day, even with Jay-Z's Roots Picnic freestyle at the top of everyone's mind.
On Monday, Joy put out a statement, alleging that the tape in question was filmed without consent. Furthermore, she said that she was being extorted and that the leaker demanded that she pay a lump sum to keep the video from being released.
After posting this statement, Joy quickly deleted it. This left many folks confused, with some wondering if Joy was asked to take the statement down for legal reasons. However, in the last 24 hours, Joy has been criticized for promoting her OnlyFans at an 85 percent discount. Furthermore, her latest Instagram post is raising some eyebrows.
As you will see below, Joy held a Q&A in which someone asked her, "Does size really matter?" Given the discourse surrounding Diddy in the leaked sex tape, the answering of this question feels especially intentional.
Daphne Joy Angers Social Media
Interestingly enough, Joy put her response behind an OnlyFans paywall. You have to subscribe to her page to get a full answer. Once again, this has led to widespread criticism. Some feel as though this is exploitative of the situation, especially when you consider yesterday's heartfelt statement.
"wtf was the statement for if you just gonna keep moving like this??" one person wrote on Instagram. "Posting this after that statement is horrendous."
Ultimately, these social media posts have left people feeling icky. Given the subject matter at hand, this should not be a surprise.