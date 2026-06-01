Ranking Every Virgil Abloh Archive x Nike Collaboration

Virgil Abloh passed away in November 2021. In the years since, his estate has been methodical about how his work gets shared with the world. The Virgil Abloh Archive holds over 20,000 objects from his creative practice, and the partnership with Nike is the most significant thing to come out of it so far.

This is not about flooding the market with his name. It is about releasing specific pieces with intention. The list below covers everything the V.A.A. x Nike collaboration has produced so far, from an accessible garment-dyed tee to the most anticipated Jordan release of 2026.

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What Is The Virgil Abloh Archive?

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Virgil Abloh (c) and models pose on the runway during the Off-White Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images)

Virgil Abloh passed away in November 2021. In the years that followed, his estate began the work of organizing and preserving everything he left behind. The result was the Virgil Abloh Archive, a collection of over 20,000 objects spanning his entire creative practice.

Sketches, prototypes, pitch decks, personal items, finished products, and unreleased concepts all live inside it. Shannon Abloh, his wife, serves as founder and president. The archive's stated mission is straightforward: keep Virgil's ideas alive.

The V.A.A. is not a brand in the traditional sense. It does not operate like a label trying to generate revenue from his name. Instead, it functions more like a living museum, selectively sharing work from the archive with care and intention.

The partnerships are chosen deliberately. The collaboration with Nike is the most significant one to date, and it represents the first time the archive has released product to the public at scale.

What Does The V.A.A. x Nike Partnership Actually Mean?

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Creative Director Virgil Abloh acknowledges the audience during the Off-White show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on September 29, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Virgil Abloh's relationship with Nike began in 2017 with The Ten collection. That collaboration changed sneaker culture permanently and established Abloh as one of the most influential designers of his generation.

When he passed, Off-White continued releasing posthumous products for a period before the estate shifted direction entirely. Off-White, now owned by Bluestar Alliance, is no longer part of the equation. The V.A.A. x Nike partnership operates separately and directly through the archive.

The new chapter began publicly in September 2025 when Nike and the V.A.A. co-presented Virgil Abloh: The Codes in Paris. The exhibition drew thousands of visitors over ten days and showcased nearly 700 pieces from the archive.

From there, the partnership moved into product. The goal is not to flood the market with Virgil's name on everything. It is to release specific pieces from his archive deliberately, with the context and care that his work deserves.

4. V.A.A. x Nike "LOGO" Tee

Image via Virgil Abloh Archive

This is a V.A.A. edition of a tee Virgil Abloh originally designed in 2017 called the "OFF CAMPUS" tee. The update swaps Off-White branding for the V.A.A. logo on the upper left chest.

On the right sits a hand-drawn Nike Swoosh with "LOGO" written above it in quotation marks, a classic Abloh move. Putting the word "LOGO" next to a logo was his way of making you think about what a logo actually means.

The tee itself is built well with arment-dyed 7.3oz cotton, sewn in Los Angeles, available through Canary Yellow for $70. It is a simple object that carries a lot of context. As an entry point into the V.A.A. x Nike partnership, it is accessible in a way the sneakers are not.

3. Virgil Abloh Archive x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Green" Sample

Image via michael_lamjc & sneakerologue

This pair surfaced at the Virgil Abloh: The Codes exhibition in Paris in September 2025. Unfortunately for sneakr fans, it has not officially been released... yet.

Pine green leather covers the entire upper from toe to collar. A silver stitched Swoosh sits on the midfoot with an orange tab directly below it. Yellow "AIR" text on the midsole and a white zip tie stamped "V.A.A. Codes" complete the look. The branding on the side panel reads "V.A.A. for Nike" in place of the Off-White text from earlier versions.

Only around 200 pairs are believed to exist. The Air Force 1 was the silhouette Virgil pushed into museums and onto runways more than any other. This green sample feels like unfinished business.

2. Off-White x Nike Cryoshot "Virgil Abloh Archives"

Image via Sneaker Market RO & brandon1an & sneakerologue

The Cryoshot is unlike anything else in this list. It is a soccer cleat built on the Nike Tiempo framework, reimagined as a lifestyle shoe with Abloh's signature design language applied throughout.

White leather upper with a clean red Nike Swoosh and red zip tie. The "AIR" text sits on the lateral midsole in black. A translucent outsole encases the cleat studs underneath, keeping them fully visible from below.

Abloh worked on Nike Football projects during the 2018 World Cup, and the Cryoshot connects directly to that chapter of his career. It is set to release in summer 2026 alongside the FIFA World Cup.

No other V.A.A. release operates in this space. It is the most forward-looking product the partnership has produced.

1. V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska"

Image via Nike

This is where the Virgil Abloh Archive went public. The "Alaska" was released on April 3rd, 2026 as the first global product release drawn from the archive. It is a V.A.A. edition of the 2018 Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Euro" colorway that most of the world never had a chance to buy.

White leather upper with light blue-tinted overlays on the toe box and collar. The exposed foam tongue, floating Swoosh, and "AIR" midsole text are all present. The blue zip tie and orange tag carry updated V.A.A. branding.

The side panel reads "V.A.A. for Nike" instead of "Off-White for Nike." The packaging featured circular cut-outs inspired by Abloh's Lot 50 Dunks and a booklet bearing the phrase "MODERNISM IS NOT NEW."