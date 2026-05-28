Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Pack" Receives Official Images

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Pack" is finally dropping. Both colorways release May 29th, 2026, and they are expected to be the most stocked Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration yet. That does not mean they will be easy to get. It just means more people will have a shot.

The pack includes 2 separate takes on the same theme. One pair uses a pink base with white leather overlays and a bright red reverse Swoosh. The second pair goes softer, with a cream and khaki construction that saves pink for the Swoosh and branding details. Both pairs carry red Cactus Jack branding on the heel.

The journey to this release has not been straightforward. Pink Travis Scott Jordan 1 Low rumors first surfaced in 2024. The pairs were reportedly pulled from 2025 release plans before eventually coming back for a May 2026 launch.

Travis Scott was actually spotted wearing both pairs in public during trips. That kind of organic preview kept the anticipation building even during the months when the release date kept shifting.

Both pairs feature a heart graphic near the Nike tongue label, which has led many to believe the pack was originally planned around Valentine's Day before the timeline changed.

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Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Pack"

Image via Nike

The reverse Swoosh is the design detail that defines every Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration. It sits on the lateral side facing backward, which flips the standard Jordan 1 Low look into something immediately recognizable as a Cactus Jack release. Both pairs in the Pink Pack carry that same treatment.

What makes this pack different from earlier Travis Scott Jordan 1 Lows is the color palette. Previous collaborations leaned toward earth tones with colorways like Mocha, Velvet Brown, and Medium Olive. The Pink Pack is the first time this silhouette uses pastel tones under the Cactus Jack banner. That shift makes both pairs stand out against the rest of the catalog.