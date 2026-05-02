PJ Tucker Got The Travis Scott "Pink Pack" Before Anyone Else

PJ Tucker is not waiting around. The sneaker-obsessed forward just posted both pairs of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Pack" on his Instagram Story and the drop isn't until May 22nd.

Tucker captioned the post simply: "Starting my bday early.. @travisscott." La Flame came through with the gift personally, sending both colorways straight to one of the game's most reliable sneakerheads.

The timing makes sense. Travis Scott has been seeding the Pink Pack to his inner circle over the past few weeks. DJ Khaled already showed off his pairs. Now Tucker gets his, and the energy around this release keeps building.

What makes this one different is the colorway itself. Travis Scott also almost never goes pink. His Jordan 1 Lows have historically leaned into earth tones featuring brown, olive, cream, military shades. Pink was not in the rotation. So when the Pack first surfaced in 2024, people were genuinely caught off guard.

Then it got complicated. The drop was originally planned for Spring 2025 but reportedly got cancelled. Travis was spotted wearing the Sail colorway in Saint-Tropez over the summer. Then the pairs quietly reappeared on the release calendar, now landing in 2026.

After all that waiting, Tucker is already laced. The rest of us mark the calendar for May 22nd.

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PJ Tucker's Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Pack" is two shoes in one drop. The first colorway features a cream suede base, pink collar and Swoosh, and a bold red reverse Swoosh that cuts through the softness.

The second goes lighter with mostly sail and off-white leather, with shy pink reserved for the Swoosh, heel tab, and outsole. Both pairs carry Travis's signature details: the reversed lateral Swoosh, Cactus Jack cross branding on the side, heart-and-arrow insole graphics, and co-branding on the tongue and backtab.