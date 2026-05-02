PJ Tucker Got The Travis Scott "Pink Pack" Before Anyone Else

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets
May 4, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker (17) celebrates with recording artist Travis Scott after the Rockets defeated the Golden State Warriors in game three of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
PJ Tucker received an early birthday gift from Travis Scott himself, both colorways of the Pink Pack ahead of the May release date.

PJ Tucker is not waiting around. The sneaker-obsessed forward just posted both pairs of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Pack" on his Instagram Story and the drop isn't until May 22nd.

Tucker captioned the post simply: "Starting my bday early.. @travisscott." La Flame came through with the gift personally, sending both colorways straight to one of the game's most reliable sneakerheads.

The timing makes sense. Travis Scott has been seeding the Pink Pack to his inner circle over the past few weeks. DJ Khaled already showed off his pairs. Now Tucker gets his, and the energy around this release keeps building.

What makes this one different is the colorway itself. Travis Scott also almost never goes pink. His Jordan 1 Lows have historically leaned into earth tones featuring brown, olive, cream, military shades. Pink was not in the rotation. So when the Pack first surfaced in 2024, people were genuinely caught off guard.

Then it got complicated. The drop was originally planned for Spring 2025 but reportedly got cancelled. Travis was spotted wearing the Sail colorway in Saint-Tropez over the summer. Then the pairs quietly reappeared on the release calendar, now landing in 2026.

After all that waiting, Tucker is already laced. The rest of us mark the calendar for May 22nd.

Read More: Roman Reigns Receives Custom Wrestling Air Jordans For WrestleMania 42

PJ Tucker's Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Pack" is two shoes in one drop. The first colorway features a cream suede base, pink collar and Swoosh, and a bold red reverse Swoosh that cuts through the softness.

The second goes lighter with mostly sail and off-white leather, with shy pink reserved for the Swoosh, heel tab, and outsole. Both pairs carry Travis's signature details: the reversed lateral Swoosh, Cactus Jack cross branding on the side, heart-and-arrow insole graphics, and co-branding on the tongue and backtab.

Finally, the retail is $155. Overall this is one of the most unexpected colorways Scott has ever put his name on.

Read More: Paolo Banchero Pulled Up To Game 5 In Travis Scott's Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink"

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
NBA: Playoffs-Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons Sneakers Paolo Banchero Pulled Up To Game 5 In Travis Scott's Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink"
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots Sneakers Travis Scott Rocks His Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Courtside
travis-scott-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-shy-pink-pack-sneaker-news Sneakers Travis Scott's “Shy Pink” Air Jordan 1 Low OG Pack Set To Release
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Every Air Jordan Dropping In May 2026
Comments 0