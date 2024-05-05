PJ Tucker x Nike Air Flight 89 Low Open For Raffle Entry

The PJ Tucker x Nike Air Flight 89 Low collaboration is creating a buzz in the sneaker community as it opens up for raffle entries. With only 472 pairs available, sneakerheads are eager to secure a piece of this limited edition release. PJ Tucker, known for his impeccable taste in sneakers both on and off the court, brings his signature style to this collaboration. The Air Flight 89 Low reflects Tucker's unique aesthetic with its clean white and light blue color scheme. As an avid sneaker collector and NBA player, Tucker's influence extends beyond the basketball court.

The Air Flight 89 Low collaboration is a testament to Tucker's love for sneakers and his keen eye for design. Each pair is meticulously crafted with attention to detail, ensuring both style and quality. With the raffle now open, sneaker enthusiasts have the opportunity to join the hunt for a pair of these coveted kicks. The limited availability of only 472 pairs adds to the exclusivity of the collaboration, making it a must-have for collectors and fans alike. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of sneaker history by entering the raffle for these iconic kicks.

Nike Air Flight 89 Low x PJ Tucker

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers are comprised of light blue leather, with more light blue leather overlays. A white Nike Swoosh is found on the sides and some leather overlays have white details. Also, the shoes feature white branding on the tongues. Finally, white PJ Tucker branding is located on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the raffle for the PJ Tucker x Nike Air Flight ’89 is now open at The Better Generation. Limited to just 472 pairs, reflecting the seating capacity of a Boeing 777-300 aircraft, this collaboration celebrates Air France’s iconic plane. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

