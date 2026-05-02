Roman Reigns Receives Custom Wrestling Air Jordans For WrestleMania 42

Roman Reigns has shared a closer look at the custom Air Jordan boots he wore to the ring for WrestleMania 42. Reigns wore the boots during his main event match against CM Punk on Night Two in Las Vegas. Jordan Brand worked on his boots for the occasion.

Unlike his WrestleMania 40 care package, which featured custom Air Reigns apparel and Air Jordan 11 Bred-inspired wrestling boots, Jordan Brand focused exclusively on the boots this time around. The result is a pair of custom wrestling boots that blend Jordan Brand DNA with Reigns' Tribal Chief identity.

The boots feature a predominantly black build with striking gold and iridescent detailing throughout the panels. The pattern draws from Polynesian-inspiration, tying directly into his cultural identity and character. A red Jumpman logo appears on the outsole, confirming Jordan Brand's involvement throughout.

Reigns competed in the custom boots during the main event, while saving the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" for appearances on WWE following WrestleMania. Furthermore, Reggie Saunders, VP of entertainment marketing at Jordan Brand, delivered both the boots and the early pair of Bloodline 12s to Reigns before the show.

The custom boots are not available for public purchase. However, they serve as another reminder of how seriously Jordan Brand takes its ongoing relationship with Reigns. The partnership continues to make some of the most important sneaker moments in sports entertainment.

Roman Reigns Custom Air Jordans

Custom Jordan Brand wrestling boots are rare by design. Jordan Brand has produced them for Reigns on select occasions, treating each pair as a bespoke piece tied to a specific moment rather than a retail product.

The WrestleMania 42 pair leans into a blacked-out base with iridescent gold detailing across the panels, referencing Samoan cultural patterns throughout. The contrast between the dark base and the reflective gold creates a dramatic visual effect under arena lighting.

A red Jumpman on the outsole provides the only overt Jordan Brand branding visible from the outside. The overall execution feels premium and intentional, sitting closer to a fashion collaboration than a standard wrestling boot.