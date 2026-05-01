Travis Scott And Cactus Plant Flea Market Have A Nike Flea 1 Collab In The Works

A three-way collaboration between Travis Scott, Cactus Plant Flea Market, and Nike has officially surfaced. Images shared by CPFM's Instagram account show Travis Scott holding the take on the Nike Air Flea 1 inside a makeshift recording studio. The sneaker community has been buzzing about it ever since.

The triple-collab version of the Flea 1 appears to mash up Travis Scott's Nike Field Jaxx with the Air Flea 1 silhouette. Furthermore, Scott's signature reverse Swoosh appears in green on the side panels, while the mud-caked sole unit and tongue from the original Flea 1 remain intact.

CPFM is well known for creating hyper-limited friends and family exclusives that never reach retail. Whether this three-way collab follows that same path or eventually lands on SNKRS remains to be seen. A full public release is not guaranteed at this stage.

According to sources, the Travis Scott x CPFM x Nike Flea 1 is currently expected to release in Spring 2027. However, no confirmed release date, price, or retail details have been announced.

The Flea 1 has a complicated release history and has never seen a full wide retail launch. With the silhouette reportedly gaining momentum again, the timing of this three-way project feels deliberate. For now, Spring 2027 remains the target window and further details are expected as that window approaches.

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Travis Scott x CPFM x Nike Flea 1

The Nike Air Flea 1 is one of the most unconventional silhouettes in the entire Nike catalog. Originally introduced alongside the Air Flea 2 in 2022, the model features chunky proportions. There's also a quilted suede base and a mud-textured outsole that gives it a rugged, earthy identity unlike anything else in Nike's lineup.

The Travis Scott x CPFM version builds on that foundation with reflective overlays on the upper and heel pull tab, green reverse Swoosh branding, and earthy tones of tan, bark, and olive throughout.