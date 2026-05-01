Nigo x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces With Only 50 Pairs In Existence

A first look at one of the rarest Nike collaborations of 2026 has officially surfaced. The Nigo x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple White 2GO" has emerged as an ultra-limited promo sample tied to Nigo's ongoing Nike partnership. Only 50 pairs exist in the world, making a public release essentially impossible.

The "2GO" branding on the heel is a clever play on Nigo's name, as the number two is pronounced "Ni" in Japanese. That simple detail allows the number to function as a personal signature without disrupting the shoe's clean aesthetic. It is a subtle but intentional move that feels very much in line with Nigo's design sensibility.

The pair uses the narrower 2001 Air Force 1 build, known for its slimmer toe box and more athletic profile compared to the original 1982 model. That construction choice gives the shoe a specific archival feel that separates it from the standard modern Air Force 1 retro. Furthermore, the all-white colorway keeps the focus entirely on the shape and the details rather than any bold color statement.

The packaging rounds out the release perfectly. A throwback brown and orange cardboard box with "Just Do It" branding matches the era the 2001 build references. The box alone signals that every element of this project was considered carefully.

With only 50 pairs in existence and no retail release expected, the "Triple White 2GO" sits in grail territory. Unless you have a direct personal connection to Nigo, this one stays out of reach entirely.

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Nigo x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple White 2GO"

The Nigo x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple White 2GO" is about as minimal as a sneaker can get. The shoe arrives in a full Triple White color scheme with smooth leather across the upper, matching white laces, and tonal Nike branding throughout.

A clear icy outsole sits below the white midsole, adding one subtle detail that breaks up the all-white build. The only visible branding beyond the Swoosh is the "2GO" embroidery at the heel, rendered in a clean embroidered typeface.