Supreme's Nike Air Force 1 Low Unveiled In Other Colorway

The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/Black” is the latest chapter in a partnership that’s quietly become one of the most consistent in sneakers. Simple, wearable, and definitely Supreme, this pair continues the formula that fans have embraced over the past few years.

The all-white base makes it versatile, while the black Swoosh provides sharp contrast. Small tweaks keep it special without overcomplicating the design. The Air Force 1 debuted in 1982 as Nike’s first basketball shoe to feature Air cushioning.

It became an instant classic on the court, but its real impact came later when it transitioned into streetwear. In cities like New York and Baltimore, the AF1 became a cultural icon. From hip hop to high fashion, the sneaker has held a place in countless moments of style history.

Collaborations like this one with Supreme only add to that legacy, reinforcing the AF1’s status as a timeless canvas. The “White/Black” edition shows restraint, leaning on clean colors and subtle Supreme branding rather than bold reinvention.

As the photos highlight, the shoe keeps its shape true to form, with the small box logo near the heel as the key detail. It’s straightforward, stylish, and another reminder of why the Air Force 1 is one of the most enduring sneakers ever made.

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/Black”

Image via Supreme

The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/Black” features a smooth white leather upper with a contrasting black Swoosh on each side. Also a small red Supreme box logo is stamped on the lateral heel, providing a subtle nod to the collaboration.

Perforations across the toe box add breathability, while crisp white midsoles keep the design clean. The outsole maintains the AF1’s signature tread pattern for traction and stability.

Supreme branding also appears on the laces in some pairs, adding an optional bold touch. The shoe sticks to a minimal formula, blending everyday wearability with the streetwear label’s iconic stamp.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/Black” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $124 when it is released.