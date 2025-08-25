Supreme And Nike Team Up To Refresh The Air Force 1 Low

The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/White” has been revealed, with images shared ahead of its expected fall release. The collaboration continues one of the most consistent partnerships in sneakers. This brings Supreme’s streetwear stamp to one of Nike’s most legendary silhouettes.

The Air Force 1 has been a cultural cornerstone since its debut in 1982. It quickly transitioned into a street staple thanks to its clean look and versatile build.

From the Bronx to Baltimore, the shoe became an icon long before Nike leaned into collaborations. Supreme, meanwhile, has built its reputation by turning the ordinary into something exclusive.

The brand has a long history of taking minimal approaches, and its take on the Air Force 1 has become a recurring release for fans. This latest version keeps it simple, sticking with the timeless black leather upper contrasted by a white Swoosh.

The small Supreme box logo on the heel adds just enough branding without overshadowing the classic design. It’s the type of sneaker that blends in and stands out at the same time.

The newly released photos show both lace options, one set covered in Supreme branding and another in plain black, offering two distinct looks in one release.

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/White”

Image via Supreme

The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/White” features smooth black leather across the upper with a bright white Swoosh cutting through the side panels. A tonal midsole and outsole keep the base sleek and understated.

The heel is marked with the Supreme box logo, small but unmistakable. Two lace sets come with the pair: one in plain black and the other featuring all-over Supreme branding in white.

Metal lace dubraes add a final premium touch. The overall design reflects Supreme’s minimal approach, letting the Air Force 1’s heritage and shape do most of the talking.