Playboi Carti Rumored As Supreme’s Next Photo Tee Star

Playboi Carti is rumored to be the face of Supreme’s highly anticipated Fall/Winter 2025 photo tee. While the brand hasn’t made anything official, leaks and insider chatter suggest that the Atlanta rapper will be the next artist featured in one of Supreme’s most iconic seasonal pieces.

The photo tee has always carried a special weight in Supreme’s lineup. It’s not just another T-shirt; it’s a cultural statement that often bridges the worlds of music, fashion, and street culture. Over the years, Supreme’s photo tee has been reserved for names that left a mark on the culture.

Legends like Raekwon, Lil’ Kim, and Kate Moss have all been immortalized on the shirt, making it one of the most recognizable grails in streetwear history. If the rumors are true, Carti would be joining that rare circle. Cementing his status as not just a rapper but a style icon in his own right.

The FW25 season is expected to begin with a full lookbook and preview on August 25, followed by the first drop on August 28. Alongside the photo tee rumors, early images of upcoming sneaker releases are already making waves.

The shots hint at what’s to come, grounding the season in a mix of fresh designs and heritage references that fans will be watching closely.

Playboi Cart x Supreme

The Supreme photo tee has become one of the brand’s most recognizable traditions. Each season, a new face is chosen, and the shirt instantly becomes a cultural marker. It’s not just about the design but about who’s wearing it.

Past tees have featured icons from hip hop, fashion, and art, cementing the series as a timeline of influence. For Fall Winter 2025, Playboi Carti is rumored to take that role, following names like Lil’ Kim and Raekwon.

The leaked photos tie his presence to the collection’s energy, reminding fans that the photo tee sets the tone for every new Supreme era.